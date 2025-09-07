New Hampshire's Unusually Named Town Is A Charming Forest-Filled Locale Thriving With Fall Hues, Art, And Trails
You can't ever go wrong with a tasty sandwich. Pastrami on rye is a New York favorite, while a family-owned diner in Connecticut serves a mean hamburger sandwich. But not all sandwiches are the kind you eat. Hidden between the forested slopes of the White Mountains is New Hampshire's very own town of Sandwich, boasting quaint streets shaded by wizened trees and delightful cottages to rival any New England village. Though you can certainly stop in Sandwich for a scrumptious roast beef with cheese, stay a while to soak up the town's historic charms and surrounding mountain panoramas.
Just one among several towns called Sandwich in the United States, this particular Sandwich was established in the 1760s, and named after John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, supposedly the inventor of the sandwich. Encompassing the villages of Center Sandwich and North Sandwich, there's no end to the delights you'll find in this New England community, from excellent local eateries to a maze of hiking trails. Browse the eclectic art galleries and craft boutiques around Center Sandwich, or head out into the meadowland trails for a trek up the slopes of nearby Mount Israel, offering stunning views of the hilly landscape.
Visit during Columbus Day weekend to attend the Sandwich Fair, an annual livestock festival which began as a market day back in the 1880s. Stick around for the auto parade, women's skillet tossing competition, freestyle motocross show, and a baked-goodies auction backed by the strum of live music. What's more, autumn is an excellent time to plan a Sandwich getaway, since the town's wooded landscape bursts to life in hues of amber and gold. And for more fantastic New Hampshire adventures, just 30 minutes away is Plymouth, a charming college town in the foothills of the White Mountains.
Join in the merriment at the Sandwich Fair, New Hampshire
For a truly unforgettable autumn getaway, head to Sandwich in October to savor the delights of the annual Sandwich Fair. Taking place across three days over Columbus Day weekend, the Sandwich Fair promises to be an unforgettable whirlwind of livestock shows and exciting demonstrations with a side of thrilling rides, games, and food for the amusement of all. From humble origins as a cattle-trade market with only about 4,000 fairgoers in attendance, the Sandwich Fair of today regularly welcomes an average of 30,000 visitors to the fairgrounds.
The festivities begin when the amusement rides open up on Friday evening, then kicks into high gear on Saturday with the antique auto parade, plus a second parade on Sunday afternoon. Past amusements in the fair's history have included cow-pie pitching competitions, fresh flower shows, and best-dressed baby contests, while the women's skillet toss and gentlemen's keg toss competitions were a recent addition. Soak up the fairground atmosphere as you meander through the cattle sheds, horse show rings, and oxen barns, or head to the food truck alley for a snack, while children can frolic around the playground.
Fairground hours on the weekend run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and end an hour earlier on Monday. Various ticket types can be purchased, both at the fairgrounds on the day, or in advance on the website. General admission is about $13 (as of this writing), or you can opt for a three-day pass to enjoy all the festivities to the fullest, while children under 12 can attend for free. A different Sandwich Fair takes place in Sandwich, Illinois, right after Labor Day, so make sure you don't get tickets for the wrong fair.
Nature trails and outdoor adventures in Sandwich, New Hampshire
Thrilling adventures in the great outdoors aren't hard to find in Sandwich, which is no more than a 15-minute drive from Squam Lake, a secluded spot brimming with nature. On the lake's northeastern shores is Eagle Cliff Trailhead, where a fantastic hike to the rocky peak of Eagle Cliff awaits. Enjoy the sweeping views of Squam Lake below and the forested mountains rising in the distance. If you're feeling ambitious, you can venture beyond Eagle Cliff to reach more dramatic scenery from the Red Hill Fire Tower lookout point.
For a more leisurely afternoon, head to the Chapman Sanctuary and Visny Woods, a tranquil nature preserve at the foot of Mount Israel north of town. Hidden within 160 acres of enchanting woodlands and pastoral meadows, you'll find miles of maintained footpaths for a refreshing stroll between swaying pines and babbling streams. Furry friends are also welcome on a leash, and make sure to keep an eye out for the many species of birds who make their home in the trees.
It wouldn't be a visit to the Granite State if you didn't stop by Beede Falls, just a short drive away from the Chapman Sanctuary and Visny Woods. Surrounded by an embrace of thick foliage, this frothy white waterfall tumbles merrily down a wide, granite ledge into a serene emerald pool with a pebbly shore. To reach the falls, follow the trailhead for an easy quarter-mile loop hike through dense underbrush and rocky terrain, then reward yourself with a splash in the sandy pool. Additional trails lead to the Lower Beede Falls, a stunning cascade of water along a natural staircase of flat granite boulders. From stunning natural landscapes to quirky autumn festivals, a trip to Sandwich is sure to be unforgettable.