New Hampshire's Unusually Named Town Is A Charming Forest-Filled Locale Thriving With Fall Hues, Art, And Trails

You can't ever go wrong with a tasty sandwich. Pastrami on rye is a New York favorite, while a family-owned diner in Connecticut serves a mean hamburger sandwich. But not all sandwiches are the kind you eat. Hidden between the forested slopes of the White Mountains is New Hampshire's very own town of Sandwich, boasting quaint streets shaded by wizened trees and delightful cottages to rival any New England village. Though you can certainly stop in Sandwich for a scrumptious roast beef with cheese, stay a while to soak up the town's historic charms and surrounding mountain panoramas.

Just one among several towns called Sandwich in the United States, this particular Sandwich was established in the 1760s, and named after John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, supposedly the inventor of the sandwich. Encompassing the villages of Center Sandwich and North Sandwich, there's no end to the delights you'll find in this New England community, from excellent local eateries to a maze of hiking trails. Browse the eclectic art galleries and craft boutiques around Center Sandwich, or head out into the meadowland trails for a trek up the slopes of nearby Mount Israel, offering stunning views of the hilly landscape.

Visit during Columbus Day weekend to attend the Sandwich Fair, an annual livestock festival which began as a market day back in the 1880s. Stick around for the auto parade, women's skillet tossing competition, freestyle motocross show, and a baked-goodies auction backed by the strum of live music. What's more, autumn is an excellent time to plan a Sandwich getaway, since the town's wooded landscape bursts to life in hues of amber and gold. And for more fantastic New Hampshire adventures, just 30 minutes away is Plymouth, a charming college town in the foothills of the White Mountains.