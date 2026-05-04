Between Madison And Fond Du Lac Is Wisconsin's Scenic Lakeside City With Superb Fishing, Paddling, And Historic Charm
When it comes to picturesque lakeside vibes, Wisconsin seems to get overshadowed by its neighbors a bit. It's known as America's Dairyland, while Minnesota and Michigan have water-related nicknames (The Land of 10,000 Lakes and The Great Lakes State, respectively). But Wisconsin also has hundreds of miles of Great Lakes shoreline, a guidebook's worth of lesser-known inland lakes, and charming waterfront towns like Fox Lake.
Fox Lake is a historic town that was the first in Dodge County, and today has around 1,800 people. Its quiet downtown blocks are lined with century-old two-story brick buildings that feature local restaurants, gift shops, museums to dive into the history, and more. Nearby, the eponymous 2,713-acre Fox Lake is low-key one of Wisconsin's best fishing lakes, with a top-grade walleye fishery. It's such a fishing hot spot that, believe it or not, more than 700,000 fish are reeled in annually out of Fox Lake, with walleye, northern pike, crappie, muskie, bluegill, and large and smallmouth bass all swimming below the surface.
Tucked a little over an hour northeast of Madison and 30-odd minutes south of Fond Du Lac, Fox Lake is an ideal destination for a laid-back weekend on the water. Rent one of many lakeside cabins and spend a few days reeling in your share of the annual catches. Or simply float in a pontoon under the sun or casually paddle the shore with friends. Then relax for the evening at a lakeside restaurant or in an old-fashioned drive-in restaurant downtown. It's all in Fox Lake: scenic views, superb fishing, and relaxing lake vibes at a historic small town, a quick drive from Madison.
Fishing and enjoying the water in Fox Lake
Fox Lake is one of the best lakes in Wisconsin for fishing, thanks in part to the Fox Lake Preservation Organization. It's a group that does many things, like stocking fish, maintaining lakeside park infrastructure, and, importantly, adding an aeration system to ensure that the underwater environment and fish habitats remain vibrant all year round. A location search on social media reveals the preservation work is paying off, and many photos are of anglers proudly displaying all types of fish.
Anything you might need for a fishing day in any season can be found in Fox Lake. A good place to start for supplies is the locally owned Fish Tales. They've got licenses, bait, fishing boat rentals, and even a gas pump on their pier. It's also a solid spot for advice. "Dave at Fish Tales was super helpful," wrote one patron on Google Reviews. "He talked me out of another lake I had planned to fish and marked up a map to find the crappies on Fox Lake. My friend and I had a blast catching nice crappies, some pushing the 12-inch mark." If you've got your own boat, there are a few public boat launches around the lake — don't forget this simple pool noodle hack to keep your rods safe.
Fish Tales also rents pontoon boats for a more laid-back lake day. And it's always a great experience exploring a tree-lined shore from the water on a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. The boat ramp at Clausen Park, just off of downtown Fox Lake, is the perfect place to launch your personal vessel. For kayak or paddleboard rentals, your best bet is heading 12 minutes south to Beaver Dam, a lakeside city with outdoor thrills and artsy charm.
Lakeside dining and a historic downtown
For overnight stays, most chain hotels are in nearby Beaver Dam, but there are plenty of cozy rental cabins around Fox Lake. On the far shore opposite town, Hayes Resort has over a dozen cottages, with fire pits and a canoe available for guests. Another option is The Shores of Fox Lake, sitting on a thin peninsula 3 miles from downtown. The Shores has everything: six cottages, a solidly 4.5-rated supper club serving steak and seafood, and an eclectic bar called The Drunken Clam that gives beach-town vibes. Also on the peninsula is the Boat House Pub & Eatery. It has a few rental cottages next to its restaurant that serves burgers, pizza, and beer, with a line of dockside tables perfect for summer evenings dining to the sound of the waves.
Historic downtown Fox Lake also has many local restaurants and bars, a few with amazingly nostalgic vibes. Eggy's Family Diner is a retro spot with colorful floor tiles, vinyl-cushioned booths, and a pure Americana menu of pancakes, omelets, and burgers. A few blocks away, Mullin's Drive-In continues the journey into decades past. In classic fashion, you can order a burger, fries, and root beer float from your car, or relax at one of the picnic tables on the lawn.
If you want to learn more about the region's history, the Fox Lake Historical Society and Museum sits a few blocks south of the drive-in. It hosts occasional events, like a presentation on the raising of Fox Lake's state militia from the 1860s, which includes historic home tours and even a baseball game accurate to the era. For more lake action, check out Lake Winnebago, 40 minutes northeast, one of Wisconsin's 5 best lakes for gorgeous views.