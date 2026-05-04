Between Madison And Fond Du Lac Is Wisconsin's Scenic Lakeside City With Superb Fishing, Paddling, And Historic Charm

When it comes to picturesque lakeside vibes, Wisconsin seems to get overshadowed by its neighbors a bit. It's known as America's Dairyland, while Minnesota and Michigan have water-related nicknames (The Land of 10,000 Lakes and The Great Lakes State, respectively). But Wisconsin also has hundreds of miles of Great Lakes shoreline, a guidebook's worth of lesser-known inland lakes, and charming waterfront towns like Fox Lake.

Fox Lake is a historic town that was the first in Dodge County, and today has around 1,800 people. Its quiet downtown blocks are lined with century-old two-story brick buildings that feature local restaurants, gift shops, museums to dive into the history, and more. Nearby, the eponymous 2,713-acre Fox Lake is low-key one of Wisconsin's best fishing lakes, with a top-grade walleye fishery. It's such a fishing hot spot that, believe it or not, more than 700,000 fish are reeled in annually out of Fox Lake, with walleye, northern pike, crappie, muskie, bluegill, and large and smallmouth bass all swimming below the surface.

Tucked a little over an hour northeast of Madison and 30-odd minutes south of Fond Du Lac, Fox Lake is an ideal destination for a laid-back weekend on the water. Rent one of many lakeside cabins and spend a few days reeling in your share of the annual catches. Or simply float in a pontoon under the sun or casually paddle the shore with friends. Then relax for the evening at a lakeside restaurant or in an old-fashioned drive-in restaurant downtown. It's all in Fox Lake: scenic views, superb fishing, and relaxing lake vibes at a historic small town, a quick drive from Madison.