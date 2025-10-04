Between Milwaukee And Wisconsin Dells Is A Lakeside City With Outdoor Thrills And Artsy Charm
Yes, the Great Lakes are beautiful and impressive, and Lake Michigan is a great reason to visit Wisconsin. It has immaculate trails, pretty wildflowers, and even some surf spots (who knew you could surf on a lake?) that make it a great Midwest getaway, but let's not forget about everyone's childhood favorites — the small town lakes that can turn an average summer vacation into something unforgettable.
If that's the kind of place you're seeking to visit, then look no further than Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, which sits on the shores of Beaver Dam Lake and between Milwaukee and Wisconsin Dells. Just 50 minutes from Wisconsin's capital city (aka Madison, the "biking capital" of the Midwest), this charming lakeside town is as full of adventure as it is culture and art. Whether you're looking to dive into water sports or enjoy the performing arts, Beaver Dam is a destination that deserves top billing on your travel bucket list.
Explore the arts and outdoors in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
Beaver Dam takes its artistic heritage seriously. Around every corner, you'll find a lovely mural or other creative venture. Many of the public works you will see dotted on the walls and sidewalks of the town were created to honor local figures who transformed the community into the thriving and friendly hub it is today. As for performing arts, summer brings live music to many of Beaver Dam's parks and festivals. If you enjoy a tipple with your concerts, popular spots to visit include Edwin Brix Vineyard and Ooga Brewing Company. Downtown, there is also the beloved Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre. There, you can catch everything from piano duets and big band music to slapstick comedy and period dramas.
For some outdoorsy fun, a trip to Beaver Dam Lake is also essential during your visit. It's an amazing place to fish or paddle, and the Beaver Dam Recreation Department rents paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes during the summer. If you're a particularly keen paddler, the Beaver Dam River has an intermediate 5.5-mile water trail that starts in the middle of town and drifts you into the serene countryside. Local outfitters like Nine-Mile Tavern also offer shuttle services to take you back into town once you're done. Meanwhile, avid anglers can catch various species like bass, walleye, perch, carp, and more in the lake. During the colder months, Beaver Dam Lake and nearby Tahoe and Crystal lake parks turn into great places for winter sports such as cross country skiing, sledding, and ice skating respectively.
How to get to Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
Beaver Dam is conveniently located near two of Wisconsin's biggest cities: Milwaukee (the culinary capital of the Midwest) and Madison (close to this unique state park). Both destinations have airports that service hubs throughout the country, but Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has more route options than Madison's Dane County Regional Airport. Amtrak and Greyhound routes pass through both cities, too.
From Milwaukee, you can drive around 76 miles to Beaver Dam. Though it's possible to get public transport between these areas, it could take four times longer than driving and route you through Madison. Instead, it may make more sense to rent a car for your trip. Before you book, consider this little-known travel hack that could save you big bucks on a rental car. From Madison, you can drive to Beaver Dam in under an hour or take an hour-long bus that runs once a day at 2:30 p.m.
While Beaver Dam is a year-round destination, depending on your preferences, you may want to plan your trip at a certain time of year. Summer equals maximum lakeside fun (though watch for storms starting in late spring), whereas fall brings amazing colors and cozy vibes. There's likely to be some snow in the winter, so you pack warm layers and waterproof clothes if you plan to explore outside. There are seasonal events that might sway your planning, too. Summer brings the Wisconsin Arts and Peony Festival, while autumn ushers in the Fall Downtown Fest and Casket Races (a "bewitching extravaganza" featuring a race to crown the "fastest coffin in town," according to Visit Beaver Dam).