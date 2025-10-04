Between Milwaukee And Wisconsin Dells Is A Lakeside City With Outdoor Thrills And Artsy Charm

Beaver Dam is conveniently located near two of Wisconsin's biggest cities: Milwaukee (the culinary capital of the Midwest) and Madison (close to this unique state park). Both destinations have airports that service hubs throughout the country, but Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has more route options than Madison's Dane County Regional Airport. Amtrak and Greyhound routes pass through both cities, too.

From Milwaukee, you can drive around 76 miles to Beaver Dam. Though it's possible to get public transport between these areas, it could take four times longer than driving and route you through Madison. Instead, it may make more sense to rent a car for your trip. Before you book, consider this little-known travel hack that could save you big bucks on a rental car. From Madison, you can drive to Beaver Dam in under an hour or take an hour-long bus that runs once a day at 2:30 p.m.

While Beaver Dam is a year-round destination, depending on your preferences, you may want to plan your trip at a certain time of year. Summer equals maximum lakeside fun (though watch for storms starting in late spring), whereas fall brings amazing colors and cozy vibes. There's likely to be some snow in the winter, so you pack warm layers and waterproof clothes if you plan to explore outside. There are seasonal events that might sway your planning, too. Summer brings the Wisconsin Arts and Peony Festival, while autumn ushers in the Fall Downtown Fest and Casket Races (a "bewitching extravaganza" featuring a race to crown the "fastest coffin in town," according to Visit Beaver Dam).