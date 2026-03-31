Wisconsin's 5 Best Lakes For Gorgeous Views And Fun On The Water, According To The Internet

Wisconsin is famously a Great Lakes state, boasting 800 miles of shoreline on two of the largest freshwater lakes in the world. To the east is Lake Michigan and places like Door County, with waterfront cities offering a mecca of Midwest beauty and adventure. Meanwhile, Lake Superior is on the northern shore with charming towns like Bayfield, a family-friendly gateway to the Apostle Islands. For breathtaking views and serene vibes, it's hard to beat the majestic Great Lakes, but Wisconsin has many interior waters as well. Though Wisconsin is known as America's Dairyland, and its neighbor Minnesota is The Land of 10,000 Lakes, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources puts the former's number of lakes at a ridiculous 15,000.

Toss in the Mississippi River on the western border of the state, and Wisconsin is packing way more waterfront vibes than it probably gets credit for. All that is to say, while it might be the land of dairy farms and magnificent cheese curds, you're never far from quiet lakeside vistas and quality boating opportunities.

We decided to search the internet for help taking that 15,000 lakes number and narrowing it down to just those with the most gorgeous views and fun vibes. To do this, we sifted through TripAdvisor lists, Reddit boards, and Google Reviews, eliminating 14,995 options and creating this list of the five best in Wisconsin. They're ideal in the warm summer months or when autumn colors ignite the tree-lined shore, but a winter visit shouldn't be frowned upon either. There's always ice fishing, cross-country skiing through the parks, and cozy meals waiting in local restaurants at the end of a chilly outdoor session on a frozen lake.