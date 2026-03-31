Wisconsin's 5 Best Lakes For Gorgeous Views And Fun On The Water, According To The Internet
Wisconsin is famously a Great Lakes state, boasting 800 miles of shoreline on two of the largest freshwater lakes in the world. To the east is Lake Michigan and places like Door County, with waterfront cities offering a mecca of Midwest beauty and adventure. Meanwhile, Lake Superior is on the northern shore with charming towns like Bayfield, a family-friendly gateway to the Apostle Islands. For breathtaking views and serene vibes, it's hard to beat the majestic Great Lakes, but Wisconsin has many interior waters as well. Though Wisconsin is known as America's Dairyland, and its neighbor Minnesota is The Land of 10,000 Lakes, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources puts the former's number of lakes at a ridiculous 15,000.
Toss in the Mississippi River on the western border of the state, and Wisconsin is packing way more waterfront vibes than it probably gets credit for. All that is to say, while it might be the land of dairy farms and magnificent cheese curds, you're never far from quiet lakeside vistas and quality boating opportunities.
We decided to search the internet for help taking that 15,000 lakes number and narrowing it down to just those with the most gorgeous views and fun vibes. To do this, we sifted through TripAdvisor lists, Reddit boards, and Google Reviews, eliminating 14,995 options and creating this list of the five best in Wisconsin. They're ideal in the warm summer months or when autumn colors ignite the tree-lined shore, but a winter visit shouldn't be frowned upon either. There's always ice fishing, cross-country skiing through the parks, and cozy meals waiting in local restaurants at the end of a chilly outdoor session on a frozen lake.
Lake Mendota
For those who have never visited Wisconsin's capital, it might come as a surprise that Madison's landscape is defined by water. In fact, the city is surrounded by a string of five lakes. Lake Mendota is the biggest of them all, with the city on its southeastern shore and more towns (like Middleton, Shorewood Hills, and Maple Bluff) dotting its perimeter. It's a gorgeous body of water next to a state capital, so there are endless ways to enjoy this 10,000-acre lake. Per one TripAdvisor reviewer, this destination has several spots that "make it easy to enjoy this lake and nature close to home." Plus, there are "many parks on the lake and good fishing in a number of places."
For easy access from the city, you could walk the Lakeshore Path, stop at the Memorial Union waterfront terrace, and enjoy a drink with the sunset over the water. Or, you could continue walking to Picnic Point for spectacular views of the city skyline. Those vistas can also be enjoyed from the water on a rented kayak, paddleboard, or canoe. Another on-the-water option is taking a pontoon to the northeast corner of the lake to hang out in Three Foot Bay, a shallow region of the lake where boats often tie up on weekends.
The other towns on Lake Mendota bring a suburban charm, and a spot like Marshall Park in Middleton is a great place to spend an afternoon swimming at the small beach, playing volleyball, or picnicking. Closer to nature, Governor Nelson State Park has miles of hiking trails and waterfront picnic areas, while Mendota County Park has camping and water access. And all of that is the tiny, tiny tip of the Lake Mendota iceberg.
Geneva Lake
In the southeast corner of Wisconsin, less than 10 miles from Illinois, lies Geneva Lake. It's over 5,000 acres and has more than 20 miles of shoreline shared by small towns like Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Williams Bay, and Lake Geneva (yes, the town is Lake Geneva and the body of water is Geneva Lake). Following the Civil War, the lake was a premier summer getaway for the wealthy from Chicago (around 80 miles away). Along the shore, families like the Maytags and Wrigleys built vacation mansions and palatial estates, many of which are still there today.
It's the Shore Path circling Geneva Lake's perimeter that really makes the waters here stand out. Early residents established the first 20 feet of shoreline as public property, so today, visitors can walk through the area, admiring the water on one side and mansions with immaculate landscaping on the other. You can tour a few of the properties and gardens, like the historic Black Pointe Estate, built by beer magnate Conrad Seipp. As a Wisconsin lake, Geneva of course has solid fishing, water sport recreation opportunities, and pontoon rentals for a family cruise. There are also boat tours available on classic double-decker cruisers. Per Visit Lake Geneva, other tours here include ones focused on local fall color or historic estates. There's even the U.S. Mailboat tour, during which you can watch mail jumpers deliver letters.
"Geneva Lake is such a beautiful spot to visit. The water is clear, the views are stunning, and the entire area feels relaxing and inviting," a Google reviewer wrote, adding, "Whether you're walking along the shore path, enjoying a boat ride, or just sitting by the lake, it's a wonderful place to spend time. It's definitely one of Wisconsin's gems and worth a visit."
Lake Winnebago
Lake Winnebago is a paradise for windsurfing, adventure, and world-class fishing. Walleye anglers, in particular, flock to the lake, but there are also jumbo perch and bass swimming below the surface. Winnebago is Wisconsin's largest inland lake at 30 miles long and roughly 10 miles wide. It also boasts nearly 90 miles of shoreline. The massive size means there's any type of lake adventure you're looking for and communities of various sizes (like Neenah in the north, Oshkosh to the east, and Fond du Lac at the southern tip) that rim the shore.
There are plenty of boat launches and places to rent all types of water transportation here. Opt for a relaxing ride on a tandem kayak, a paddleboard along the shoreline, or a motorized ride. Once you're cruising the Winnebago waters, there are dozens of landing spots to tie up and relax. One of these is the popular Menominee Park in Oshkosh. There, you'll find pavilions, paved trails, pickleball courts, aqua bike rentals, and other amenities. For more of a party vibe, Cruisin' Tikis Oshkosh offers private sunset tours.
To go deeper into nature while enjoying scenic Lake Winnebago views, High Cliff State Park is on the northeastern shore. On Google Reviews, one past visitor shared, "We had a wonderful afternoon exploring High Cliff State Park. The leaves had just started to turn, painting the forest in early shades of gold and orange, which made our walk through the wooded trails especially beautiful ... One of the highlights was climbing to the top of the observation tower. From there, we had an incredible view overlooking Lake Winnebago and could see the full sweep of the north side of the lake. It's truly a scenic spot and worth the short hike up."
Lake Minocqua
Lake Minocqua is part of a chain of lakes in the Wisconsin River watershed that form the origins of the Tomahawk River. Boasting 6,000 acres of water and over 15 miles of shoreline, the area is nicknamed "Nature's Original Water Park." Along with the charming town of Minocqua at the center of the lake, the area has been a destination for tourists seeking peaceful nature vibes for over a century. Lake Minocqua itself is a top-25 bass lake in the Midwest and has boat rental spots, so you can do some fishing, tubing, waterskiing, or simply anchor and relax. There's also a public beach at Torpy Park and many more in the area.
A Google reviewer perfectly sums up the experience here, saying: "We made a quick stop at Torpy Park in Minocqua during our fall getaway up north, and even in our brief visit, it left us wanting more! Nestled right downtown on the shores of Lake Minocqua, the park offers stunning water views that were simply mesmerizing ... It's a perfect family spot with picnic areas, a sandy beach, and that effortless Northwoods charm—affordable, accessible, and utterly refreshing. If you're in the area, swing by; it's a hidden gem worth every minute!"
Off the water, hiking and biking trails crisscross through forests and along the string of lakes, like the Bearskin Trail, which starts in downtown Minocqua and goes south along the Bearskin Creek. In the evening, the perfect spot to be is on a deck over the water at one of Minocqua's lakeside restaurants. Open in the summers, The Thirsty Whale has been around since 1902 and serves up classic American cuisine like burgers and wing baskets with the 5-star ambiance of Lake Minocqua gently lapping below your table.
Wazee Lake
Wazee Lake is a crystal clear Midwest gem tucked in a 1,300-acre protected recreation area between Madison (two hours and 15 minutes away) and Minneapolis (two hours and 24 minutes away). As well as having one of the coolest lake names in Wisconsin (Wazee comes from the indigenous Ho-Chunk language and means tall pine), it is also the state's deepest at 350 feet. Although artificially created from an old mining quarry, the 146-acre Wazee Lake and its surrounding recreational area attract nature lovers of all stripes.
There's great fishing, 15 miles of trails for hiking and biking through the tall pines, a dozen camp sites, and a sandy beach at the south end. Also, the lake's depth and clarity make it one of the most popular spots in the Midwest for scuba diving. There's a no-motorized boat policy on the water, so Wazee offers a rare tranquility perfect for those looking for a peaceful kayak session, quiet beach day with a book, or day of casting lines off of a fishing pier with only the sounds of nature around them.
"Lake Wazee is absolutely a place you want to check out atleast once!" a Google reviewer shared, adding, "You can see very clearly several feet into the water it's like looking at an aquarium! ... We left the lake around sunset and it was absolutely stunning over the lake as well as when you exit the park with the hills as park of the backdrop. If I could give it higher then a 5star I would. The only thing I think it's missing is a larger campground that would include electric sites but so far this hidden gem has done a great job keeping it simple."
Methodology
Putting together this list started with consulting Tripadvisor's ranked list of the best bodies of water in Wisconsin. We then cross-referenced the top dozen lakes against a few r/Wisconsin Reddit threads on the subject. Internet reviews on specific lakes themselves are few and far between, so we looked at the top 10-or-so lakes and the towns, amenities, and parks around them to get a better feel of what visitors were saying.
There are 15,000 Wisconsin lakes, and many are in picturesque strings worthy of the top five. With that in mind, a desire for geographical variety played a small role in the decision-making process. However, TripAdvisor rankings and Reddit comments (combined with the quality of online reviews for each lake's attractions) were the main factors considered. Personal experience also minorly influenced selections, since the writer is from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, traveled to Minocqua as a youngster, has family in Wisconsin, and has done a bit of traveling and swimming in the state.