This Game-Changing Pool Noodle Hack Lets Your Cooler Lazily Float With You While Camping

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Camping is a great way to get out in nature, and it's so much better right next to a lake. Cooling off with a swim or a leisurely float can be incredibly relaxing. If this mental picture calls forth an inflatable lounge chair and a frosty drink in hand, there is a clever pool noodle hack from @arino101 on TikTok that will allow a cooler to float alongside you. The hack creates a box-shaped cooler holder that floats, and it's something I've made myself. All that's needed is a cooler, a few pool noodles, a serrated knife, a piece of thin rope, and a hot glue gun.

To create this floating cooler holder, measure each side of the cooler, then cut four pool noodle pieces that are a bit longer than each of the sides. When trying this hack, I left myself around 3 inches on each side, and you might want to use more or fewer noodle pieces, depending on the height of your cooler. Stack the pieces up to resemble the four sides of a box, and hot glue them together. Cut a few more noodle pieces to make a base for the box, and glue them on, as well. Additionally, you can attach a piece of thin rope to one side of the box, so it can be attached to a lounge chair arm or around a wrist (I actually glued an old waterproof dog leash to mine). While there are great pool noodle hacks for camping that will keep you from tripping over your tent and create an easy camping toilet, one that keeps drinks close by is a game-changer.