5 Unexpected Pool Noodle Hacks For RV Camping That Are Wildly Useful, According To RVers

When you're dealing with freezing or near-freezing temperatures, insulating your RV will help keep you warm and save you money. So before you go out and buy an expensive space heater, try using a pool noodle to insulate your space. If you need a cheap fix on the road, they can be cut in half and slid into gaps around your vehicle to help keep the warmth inside or, in the summer, help keep the air conditioning from leaking out. Better yet, you can do this for a fraction of the cost of traditional insulation.

As journalist and veteran RVer Mike Wendland shared on the RV Lifestyle blog, "Here is a simple hack to keep your camper insulated (in hot or cold weather!). Use a pool noodle to insulate the space you slide out attached to your RV. Simply cut a pool noodle in half, lengthwise. Then place one half, flat side down, partly under the slide. Do this on the outside and the inside to help insulate the trailer."

Pool noodles are also a clever way to prevent pipes and hoses on the outside of an RV from freezing. To help insulate a hose connected to your vehicle, simply cut a slit in the noodle and then fit it around any piping that you need to prevent from freezing up. Walmart and other retailers sell pool noodle-esque pipe insulation, but any old noodle you have lying around will do the job as well.