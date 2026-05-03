California's Newest, Affordable Wine Country Escape Has Scenic Mountain Views And A Walkable Downtown

If you've been planning a Southern California trip and you've been torn between a mountain getaway or a vineyard vacation, you may no longer have to choose between the two. You can do both in Yucaipa, California, a semi-rural city near San Bernardino that's nestled in a valley of vineyards surrounded by mountains.

While you may have heard of nearby retreats like Lake Arrowhead or Big Bear, the most filmed lake in the world, this lesser-known city is just an hour south. Sitting at 2,618 feet, it has similar attractions, including lakes, forests, miles of horseback and hiking trails, and snow-capped mountain views. Yucaipa also recently landed on the radar of wine enthusiasts, having been heralded as "Southern California's newest and highest-elevation wine country destination" by Visit California.

Discover why this affordable wine country escape may be an ideal vacation destination if you're looking to clock some hours in nature while remaining close to a wide variety of shopping and dining options in a walkable urban area with a small-town vibe.