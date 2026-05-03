California's Newest, Affordable Wine Country Escape Has Scenic Mountain Views And A Walkable Downtown
If you've been planning a Southern California trip and you've been torn between a mountain getaway or a vineyard vacation, you may no longer have to choose between the two. You can do both in Yucaipa, California, a semi-rural city near San Bernardino that's nestled in a valley of vineyards surrounded by mountains.
While you may have heard of nearby retreats like Lake Arrowhead or Big Bear, the most filmed lake in the world, this lesser-known city is just an hour south. Sitting at 2,618 feet, it has similar attractions, including lakes, forests, miles of horseback and hiking trails, and snow-capped mountain views. Yucaipa also recently landed on the radar of wine enthusiasts, having been heralded as "Southern California's newest and highest-elevation wine country destination" by Visit California.
Discover why this affordable wine country escape may be an ideal vacation destination if you're looking to clock some hours in nature while remaining close to a wide variety of shopping and dining options in a walkable urban area with a small-town vibe.
Explore vineyards and trails in the San Bernardino Mountains foothills
Though the city has a population of nearly 55,000, the Yucaipa Valley has a rural vibe and is home to several apple orchards and more than 30 vineyards. While it may not have the longstanding reputation as other California wine destinations, it's certainly a lot closer if you're traveling through Southern California. Yucaipa is only 70 miles from Los Angeles and 40 miles from Palm Springs, known for its vintage shopping row brimming with fab finds. This wine country is also generally more affordable than those available elsewhere: Both North Cork Vineyard & Winery and Suveg Cellars earn 4.5-star ratings on Yelp, and tastings cost just $15 and $20, respectively, according to Visit California.
Yucaipa Valley also provides easy access to a number of outdoor recreational activities, including horseback riding, biking, fishing, and hiking. In all, Yucaipa has more than 50 miles of multi-use trails. Because the city is located in a mountain-locked valley, views of the Crafton Hills and the pretty peaks of the Yucaipa Ridge are all around, whether you're picnicking by a lake or playing 18 holes at Yucaipa Valley Golf Club.
Yucaipa Regional Park has lakes, waterslides, and white sand beaches, while Wildwood Canyon State Park has some of the area's top trails for horseback riding and hiking. Oak Glen Preserve, which has a botanic garden and apple farm, is located about a short, scenic road trip away in the tiny town of Oak Glen. Admission to Yucaipa Regional Park is just $10 per vehicle on weekdays and $15 on weekends, and admission to both Wildwood Canyon State Park and Oak Glen Preserve is free.
Shop, stroll, and sip wine in Yucaipa's walkable downtown
The central area of town, Historic Uptown Yucaipa, is a great place to explore on a sunny afternoon, as it is highly walkable and home to several notable shops, restaurants, and bars. Uptown has gone through a renovation in recent years, adding street lamps, roundabouts, and more parking, all in an effort to make it safer and more attractive to pedestrians.
As you wander the four blocks that make up the central Uptown area, you can browse several vintage and antique shops, sample some local wine or beer at a tasting room or brewery, or grab some lunch at Arteaga's Mexican Food or a made-from-scratch slice of pie at Kopper Kettle. Uptown Yucaipa also puts on a free music and arts festival in early May, which draws thousands of attendees every year.
As for hotels, most of the lodging options in the Yucaipa area are chain motels and hotels, several of which are under $100 per night. Yucaipa has, however, a few affordable yet charming Airbnbs, for example, spacious vineyard-view homes that can accommodate up to six, or rustic manor houses that offer rooms starting at just $100 per night. San Bernardino, about 20 miles away, also has a range of affordable options.