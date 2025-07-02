California's Mid-Century Modern Vacation Destination Has A Vintage Shopping Row Brimming With Fab Finds
It's no secret that Palm Springs is a retro wonderland. As a popular weekend retreat for stars during Hollywood's Golden Age, from Frank Sinatra to Marilyn Monroe, the dreamy desert oasis is brimming with history, vintage hotels, and picturesque mid-century modern homes. Ranked among the "Five Best Cities for Vintage Shopping in the U.S." by Lonely Planet, Palm Springs is the ideal spot for treasure hunting in Southern California.
Along its palm tree-lined streets, you'll find rows of antique boutiques, consignment shops, and mid-century modern furniture and decor stores, allowing you to shop back in time. From 1950s threads to Art Deco style beds, Palm Springs has something to make every nostalgia-loving shopper's dream come true. Complementing the city's year-round brick-and-mortar shops, you'll also find a vibrant vintage seasonal outdoor market, where you can shop for everything retro under the sun. If you're California dreaming of a vintage shopping spree, plan your escape to Palm Springs.
Explore a dreamy vintage shopping row along Palm Canyon Drive
Situated about a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, Palm Springs is perfect for a day trip from the bustling City of Angels. If you're planning to fly, you can land at Palm Springs International Airport, perfectly positioning you close to all the action.
After settling in (perhaps by checking into a retro hotel) and stopping to snap a picture or an inappropriate selfie with the famous Marilyn Monroe statue greeting you to the city, embark on your vintage shopping retreat with a trip down Palm Canyon Drive. On the south end of the retro shop-lined road, you'll find gems like Market Market, a 40,000-square-foot wonderland neatly packed with vendors peddling mid-century modern furniture, vintage apparel, and colorful contemporary art. On the north end of Palm Canyon Drive, shop retro treasures from the 1950s to the 1970s at Iconic Atomic and strike a chord with your inner indie punk persona at Melody Note Vintage. Slightly off the beaten path on East Sunny Dunes Road is the Sunny Dunes Antique Mall. An unmissable stop for treasure hunters, the sprawling warehouse is comprised of over 40 vintage vendors, selling everything from antique jewelry to mid-century diningware.
Running from October to May, Palm Springs Vintage Market brightens the first Sunday of the month. Located in the heart of downtown Palm Springs near Agua Caliente Casino (a top-rated resort with luxe dining and pristine pools), the open-air market is comprised of hundreds of booths selling mid-century modern decor, Americana memorabilia, records, retro clothing, and every vintage treasure you could possibly imagine. Make sure to lather on some sunscreen, and bask in the fab finds of a sunny afternoon in Palm Springs.
Treat yourself to post-shopping bites and retro nights in Palm Springs
Though visiting the vintage stores is one of the best things to do on vacation in breathtaking Palm Springs, all that walking and shopping is bound to work up your appetite. Situated a few blocks east of Palm Canyon Drive's Walk of the Stars, Sherman's Deli and Bakery is a classic New York-style diner that's the perfect companion to your retro shopping spree. Munch on a juicy pastrami sandwich served on homemade rye bread, sitting inside the same four walls where Old Hollywood legends like Frank Sinatra and Rita Hayworth once dined.
For another historic dining venture, grab a stage-side table at the Purple Room. The former haunt of the Rat Pack during the 1960s, the elegant supper club hosts live entertainment seven nights a week, ranging from cabaret shows to comedy acts. Sip back in time with a classic cocktail in one of Palm Springs' most storied spots.
If you're spending the night, Palm Springs boasts a playground of pool-ringed resorts and retro motels to complement your journey. For a trendy vibe with vintage decor, sparkling pools, and an on-site diner, check in to the Ace Hotel and Swim Club on East Palm Canyon Drive. If you're yearning for a kitschy retreat, stay at the Trixie Motel, a vibrant hideaway with themed rooms like the Pink Flamingo Suite and the Atomic Bombshell Room.