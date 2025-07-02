California's Mid-Century Modern Vacation Destination Has A Vintage Shopping Row Brimming With Fab Finds

Situated about a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, Palm Springs is perfect for a day trip from the bustling City of Angels. If you're planning to fly, you can land at Palm Springs International Airport, perfectly positioning you close to all the action.

After settling in (perhaps by checking into a retro hotel) and stopping to snap a picture or an inappropriate selfie with the famous Marilyn Monroe statue greeting you to the city, embark on your vintage shopping retreat with a trip down Palm Canyon Drive. On the south end of the retro shop-lined road, you'll find gems like Market Market, a 40,000-square-foot wonderland neatly packed with vendors peddling mid-century modern furniture, vintage apparel, and colorful contemporary art. On the north end of Palm Canyon Drive, shop retro treasures from the 1950s to the 1970s at Iconic Atomic and strike a chord with your inner indie punk persona at Melody Note Vintage. Slightly off the beaten path on East Sunny Dunes Road is the Sunny Dunes Antique Mall. An unmissable stop for treasure hunters, the sprawling warehouse is comprised of over 40 vintage vendors, selling everything from antique jewelry to mid-century diningware.

Running from October to May, Palm Springs Vintage Market brightens the first Sunday of the month. Located in the heart of downtown Palm Springs near Agua Caliente Casino (a top-rated resort with luxe dining and pristine pools), the open-air market is comprised of hundreds of booths selling mid-century modern decor, Americana memorabilia, records, retro clothing, and every vintage treasure you could possibly imagine. Make sure to lather on some sunscreen, and bask in the fab finds of a sunny afternoon in Palm Springs.