Colorado's Underrated Alpine Lake Is A Crystal-Clear Beauty Nestled In Rocky Mountain National Park

There's nothing like hiking to a hidden place that feels dreamy, tucked away, almost enchanted. And that's exactly what you'll find on your next trip to Colorado, if you hike to the hidden treasure of Rocky Mountain National Park's Ypsilon Lake, a serene and secluded little alpine lake in the middle of a dense forest. This is the sort of place where you're likely to make friends with the local chipmunk population or even sight a grouse.

Just two hours from Denver, Rocky Mountain National Park is an outdoor adventure gem with some of the best camping in Colorado, and Ypsilon Lake is one of its treasures. With its still, reflective water, Ypsilon Lake perfectly frames its view of the peaks of both Mount Chiquita and Ypsilon Mountain. Toward the lake's east end, you'll see Ypsilon Creek, with another alpine creek running to the west. Roaring River Valley and Bighorn Mountain are also visible along the Ypsilon Lake Trail.

Although well worth the journey, the path to Ypsilon isn't as easy as some of Rocky Mountain National Park's other, more accessible trails, like the easier Bear Lake and Nymph Lake trails. Reachable by an intensely steep and rocky 9-mile trail (4.5 miles each way), Ypsilon Lake lies at 2,180-foot elevation. To get there, hikers travel along the edge of a ravine carved out by the dramatic explosion of water when the Lawn Lake Dam burst in 1982 before traveling up a steep path of switchbacks, meadows, and forest trails.