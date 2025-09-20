Warning Signs That Your Hiking Route Isn't Beginner-Friendly

When some people say that they want to "go on a hike," they mean that they want a leisurely stroll across flat dirt while admiring some trees. Other people mean that they want to practically risk their lives grappling stone outcrops and surmounting mountainous humps. Beginners, especially, ought to know their limits before venturing into the great outdoors, lest they get locked into a hike like one of Yosemite National Park's most dangerous treks. Certain signs can clue you in before a hike — or during a hike — that things are going to get too tough for comfort.

Ultimately, there are two common sense metrics that define a trail's difficulty: length and elevation gain. If a trail is short, it's going to be relatively easy. The tiny trail from the parking lot at picturesque Kent Falls in Connecticut to the top of the falls is a mere 0.41 miles long. That's not tough by any stretch. The long and iconic Laugavegur Trail in Iceland, meanwhile, is a 32.4-mile trek past geothermal pools and fields of hardened lava. That's pretty tough.

As far as elevation gain is concerned, the higher you've got to climb (and then descend), the harder a hike will be. Some people get winded on a single flight of stairs. Thankfully, sites like AllTrails can help quite a bit, as they outline trail difficulties across the world, stating their length, elevation, time to completion, and rating them as easy, medium, or hard. Once you've set out on a trail, you've got a separate set of signs to tell you if the hike isn't beginner-friendly. Color-coded markers on trees can indicate how difficult a trail will get, as can posts or flags, provided you know what they mean.