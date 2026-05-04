Hidden In Cuyahoga Valley National Park Is Ohio's Once-Thriving Village Now Largely Lost To Time

Cuyahoga Valley National Park is one of the most popular outdoor attractions in Ohio, logging over 3 million visitors in 2025. You might not expect a place that gets much attention to harbor any secrets, but with a total area of 33,000 acres, the park has lots of space for lesser-known corners beyond the stunning waterfall views that many people come to see. Among them is Boston, Ohio, a ghost town steeped in paranormal lore that has earned the ominous nickname "Helltown."

The park stretches narrowly east to west but runs a considerable distance north to south. The former town of Boston is located near the center, close to the Boston Mill Visitor Center, and just south of where Interstate 80 (the Ohio Turnpike) passes over the park. Its southern edge blurs into the village of Peninsula, which was first settled about a decade after Boston's founding and has now outlasted its one-time neighbor by decades.

For decades, abandoned homes and vehicles in Boston could still be found within the park, serving as an eerie time capsule of the 1970s, when residents were forced to leave. While nearly all physical traces of Boston are now gone, the many legends that brought it the Helltown moniker persist. For ghost hunters and cryptid lovers, even the diminished version of the site makes for a fascinating stop in the Cuyahoga Valley.