This City Gets The Most Concerts In The US

Austin. Nashville. New Orleans. These cities are famous for their music scenes, and just their names strike a chord. Some of their venues are equally famous: Preservation Hall has hosted jazz concerts in the Big Easy since 1961. The Overton Park Shell in Memphis has entertained outdoor audiences in Memphis for nearly a century, and Elvis Presley played his first concert there. Detroit is synonymous with Motown, Chicago with Blues. Pick any of these metro areas, and you might guess it hosted more concerts than any other city in the United States.

But the real record-holder for live music is Las Vegas, Nevada. Surprising as this may be, Sin City has worn the crown for some time: In 2018, the mammoth ticketing service SeatGeek reported that Vegas hosted an average of 59 concerts per 100,000 residents each year. By this metric, Vegas has quadruple the number of annual shows in Nashville (15.4 per 100,000 residents), and it leads in every major genre except for Country music. Vegas never seems to do anything halfway, and onstage entertainment is one of the 12 best ways to have fun in Las Vegas without ever stepping foot in a casino, according to Reddit.

SeatGeek specializes in big names — along with pro sports and theatrical events — and Las Vegas is a hub for large-scale concerts. At the time of this writing, the city's lineup included Cyndi Lauper, No Doubt, James Taylor, and Phish, all in the same month; truly, you can expect a major headliner to perform almost any week of the year. SeatGeek also reports that more than half of these concerts took place at only two locations, Caesars Palace or PH Live at Planet Hollywood (formerly known as Axis).