Why More And More Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Caribbean Vacations In 2026
Summer is quickly approaching, but not everyone is booking a vacation. According to a March 2026 report from NerdWallet, nearly half of Americans are planning leisure trips between June and August. But many haven't yet paid off last year's summer getaway, and due to expensive airfares and rising costs, some won't travel far this year, either. One place that more and more people are avoiding is the Caribbean. The sun-kissed region has some of the world's top beach destinations, but generally speaking, it's pricer than usual in 2026.
Apart from inflation and the rising costs of jet fuel — both of which impact travel destinations across the board — what's behind the elevated costs of a Caribbean vacation this year? Caribbean islands have become extremely popular vacation spots, for one thing. There's been high demand for snorkeling over underwater sculptures, swimming with pigs, and island-hopping around pink sand beaches, which are just a few of the unique experiences you can have in the Caribbean.
That demand is reflected in higher prices this year, from guided tours to the cost of dining in restaurants. And that's not to mention that many hotels and resorts quickly book their most affordable rooms, so if you want to stay at a certain hotel on specific dates, you might have to splash out for an ocean-facing suite instead of a budget-friendly standard room. That means budget-minded travelers are starting to turn away from the region, seeking places where they can get more for their money.
Elevated prices in the Caribbean islands
Which Caribbean destinations are expected to be particularly expensive in 2026? Barbados is at the top of the list in terms of daily costs for visitors, per the travel website Backroad Planet. Many food supplies are imported to the island, notes the article, so dining out is pricey, and due to limited public transit options, travelers often need to rent a car or use taxis to get around. No wonder the wildly popular Caribbean island was named the most expensive country to visit in 2025, requiring an average daily budget of $330, according to the Visual Capitalist.
Other Caribbean vacation spots that travelers may skip this year include Antigua and Barbuda, which cater to luxury travelers with large holiday budgets. (It's worth noting, however, that these islands, with their pink-sand beaches and endless activities, are considered two of the more affordable Caribbean islands for retirement.) Prices are also likely to be high in Saint Kitts and Nevis, which has fewer hotels and tourist services than many other Caribbean islands, so you're unlikely to score a deal: rates tend to stay consistent.
More and more tourists may be saying goodbye to Caribbean vacations in 2026, but there are still a few tricks to try before abandoning your dreams of relaxing on a postcard-perfect beach, tropical drink in hand. Check out these five affordable flights directly to a Caribbean paradise, including St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. You could also consider an affordable all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic, which could help make your Caribbean dreams a reality.