Why More And More Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Caribbean Vacations In 2026

Summer is quickly approaching, but not everyone is booking a vacation. According to a March 2026 report from NerdWallet, nearly half of Americans are planning leisure trips between June and August. But many haven't yet paid off last year's summer getaway, and due to expensive airfares and rising costs, some won't travel far this year, either. One place that more and more people are avoiding is the Caribbean. The sun-kissed region has some of the world's top beach destinations, but generally speaking, it's pricer than usual in 2026.

Apart from inflation and the rising costs of jet fuel — both of which impact travel destinations across the board — what's behind the elevated costs of a Caribbean vacation this year? Caribbean islands have become extremely popular vacation spots, for one thing. There's been high demand for snorkeling over underwater sculptures, swimming with pigs, and island-hopping around pink sand beaches, which are just a few of the unique experiences you can have in the Caribbean.

That demand is reflected in higher prices this year, from guided tours to the cost of dining in restaurants. And that's not to mention that many hotels and resorts quickly book their most affordable rooms, so if you want to stay at a certain hotel on specific dates, you might have to splash out for an ocean-facing suite instead of a budget-friendly standard room. That means budget-minded travelers are starting to turn away from the region, seeking places where they can get more for their money.