Between Naples And LaBelle Is Florida's Scenic Nature Sanctuary With A Boardwalk Trail And Birdwatching

The Sunshine State is teeming with scenic natural spaces, from lush tropical mangroves to sprawling wetlands. You can find plenty of native trees and freshwater marshes at the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, which is owned and managed by the National Audubon Society. The nature preserve sits in the southwest corner of the state — roughly in between downtown Naples and LaBelle — serving as the "gateway to the Western Everglades," according to its official website.

Stretching for 13,000 acres, the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is beloved for its beautiful boardwalk and bevy of birds and other wildlife. As one visitor shared in a Google review, the grounds are "a perfect spot to experience Florida's wildlife in its natural habitat." You can traipse through the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary year-round. The preserve opens daily at 8 a.m., with final entry at 3 p.m. from December 16 to April 30 and at 1 p.m. from May 1 to December 15. Admission to the sanctuary is $17 per person; $6 for children ages 6 to 14 and free for kids under 6.

Just be sure to clear out within two hours after the place closes, so staff can head home and the wildlife can settle in for the night. A few other things to note before you make the trip over: It can get really spicy in Florida, so slather on that sunscreen and bring along a bottle to top off at the water dispensers on site. And since you'll be doing a bit of walking, comfortable shoes are recommended. You may also want to spritz on a little bug spray for good measure. (From April through June, the sanctuary is also home to biting yellow flies, aka deer flies. It's recommended to wear long sleeves and pants to protect yourself.)