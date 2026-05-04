Between Naples And LaBelle Is Florida's Scenic Nature Sanctuary With A Boardwalk Trail And Birdwatching
The Sunshine State is teeming with scenic natural spaces, from lush tropical mangroves to sprawling wetlands. You can find plenty of native trees and freshwater marshes at the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, which is owned and managed by the National Audubon Society. The nature preserve sits in the southwest corner of the state — roughly in between downtown Naples and LaBelle — serving as the "gateway to the Western Everglades," according to its official website.
Stretching for 13,000 acres, the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is beloved for its beautiful boardwalk and bevy of birds and other wildlife. As one visitor shared in a Google review, the grounds are "a perfect spot to experience Florida's wildlife in its natural habitat." You can traipse through the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary year-round. The preserve opens daily at 8 a.m., with final entry at 3 p.m. from December 16 to April 30 and at 1 p.m. from May 1 to December 15. Admission to the sanctuary is $17 per person; $6 for children ages 6 to 14 and free for kids under 6.
Just be sure to clear out within two hours after the place closes, so staff can head home and the wildlife can settle in for the night. A few other things to note before you make the trip over: It can get really spicy in Florida, so slather on that sunscreen and bring along a bottle to top off at the water dispensers on site. And since you'll be doing a bit of walking, comfortable shoes are recommended. You may also want to spritz on a little bug spray for good measure. (From April through June, the sanctuary is also home to biting yellow flies, aka deer flies. It's recommended to wear long sleeves and pants to protect yourself.)
Stroll through the ancient trees and diverse habitats of Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary
The Audubon's Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is right up there with some of the most spectacular destinations in Florida. The boardwalk trail is one of the major highlights of the preserve. It snakes across the sanctuary for 2.25 miles, taking you through the largest patch of old-growth bald cypress forest left in the world. These trees have been around for nearly 600 years. The pathway winds through several other scenic Florida landscapes, too, including pine flatwoods, wet prairie lands, and marshy terrain.
The boardwalk is flat and is a great option if you're seeking hiking trails in America for wheelchair users. The trail is wheelchair-friendly, and Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary even has wheelchairs that you can use at no extra cost, available on a first-come, first-served basis. "[N]o matter your level of all ability, you will feel [immersed] in the sights and sounds and glory of swamp life," one visitor wrote on Tripadvisor. Just be mindful of trail conditions because the boardwalk can get slick in the wet Florida weather. The sanctuary also offers a variety of guided tours and other fun events, such as night tours and butterfly identification workshops.
See the wildlife that call Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary home
In addition to a trusty bottle of sunscreen, don't forget to bring along a pair of binoculars, or rent them from the visitor center for $3. Florida's Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is chock-full of all kinds of birds. With more than 250 species recorded on eBird, there's no wonder that the sanctuary is one of the best birdwatching destinations in Florida. You'll likely see a slew of wading birds making a splash during your trek through the park, from lanky white ibises to hot pink roseate spoonbills, as well as various songbirds and birds of prey. "Fantastic experience, we saw birds we have never seen before," one person shared on Tripadvisor. "This place is just a haven of wildlife. If you are anywhere near here go and visit."
You can download the free Audubon Bird Guide App or print out eBird's field checklist to keep a tally of all the birds you see as you stroll through the preserve. Keep your eyes peeled for other Florida critters, including but not limited to white-tailed deer, river otters, frogs, and snakes. Lots of alligators also call the sanctuary home, so keep a safe distance away from any bodies of water — just in case. You may even see the occasional Florida panther sauntering along the boardwalk, too.