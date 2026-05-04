Michigan's Quiet Camping Haven Is A Beachy Forest Hideaway On The Banks Of Lake Huron
The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is a rural location that I was lucky enough to grow up in. Size-wise, it's bigger than Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Delaware combined, but the population is comparable to a single mid-sized city like Cincinnati, with just over 300,000 people. The southeastern corner of the peninsula that borders Lake Huron feels particularly remote, and that's where you'll find DeTour State Forest Campground.
A five-hour drive north of Detroit, this campground carries the same name as the neighboring and tiny DeTour Village, "de tour" meaning "the turn" in French. The area was once French territory where maritime traffic navigating south from Lake Superior would pass into Lake Huron and either head west to Mackinac Island or southeast to Detroit. To put it in perspective, DeTour State Forest Campground is located an hour east of the Mackinac Bridge.
The campground has 21 sites that are first-come, first-served. There are no reservations, and amenities are minimal, adding to the "in-nature" feel of the park. DeTour State Forest Campground is the type of place for those who are looking to really disconnect along one of the nation's greatest lakes. While some Michigan state parks have gained national attention and many thousands of reviews, DeTour has a lower profile. Sitting on a peninsula all its own, visitors will enjoy this beautiful strip of Lake Huron beach and campsites within earshot of the calming waves.
Camping at DeTour State Forest Campground
It's quite a journey to get to DeTour State Forest Campground. As mentioned, it's a full five-hour drive from Detroit or 6.5 hours from Milwaukee, driving northeast along Lake Michigan. If you're going there to camp, you'll want to bring charged batteries, propane, lanterns, and other necessities for a more rustic camping experience. The sites don't have electrical hookups, but there are vault toilets and drinking water available. Three of the 21 sites have space for up to 40-foot trailers as well — don't forget these DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure.
DeTour isn't the type of campground you visit for the amenities; you come for the pure Upper Michigan air and the peaceful sounds of nature. "A more true camping in the forest experience than camping at a campground experience!" wrote one visitor. The campground is surrounded by forest, and on the lake side, there's a layer of cedar trees and dunes to protect from the wind coming off the lake. A few short paths slide through the trees to the pristine Lake Huron waters. Visitors rave about the remote beach, crisp water, and how the night sky explodes in stars due to the lack of light pollution.
It's an amazing shoreline to kayak or canoe as well. DeTour State Forest has a carry-in access spot for Lake Huron located 200 feet from the campground. Anglers can also bring their rods, as walleye, bass, pike, and musky are swimming just offshore. Nearby, Caribou Lake offers 825 acres of quiet inland lake fishing, 3 miles north, while the St. Mary's River is another good spot to try your luck, located 5 miles east.
Things to do near DeTour State Forest Campground
For casual hikes by the water, DeTour State Forest Campground has a 2.2-mile trail that loops along the shore and around the peninsula (pictured above). Five miles east, the DeTour Peninsula Nature Preserve is a 145-acre protected area and has a nearly 2-mile hike out onto a thin peninsula stretching out into Lake Huron. In DeTour Village, the botanical gardens offer a more manicured nature walk. An eight-minute drive from the campground, it's a peaceful memorial garden dedicated to loved ones and is maintained by a team of local volunteers.
Also tucked away in this village of just over 200 residents, the DeTour Passage Market is available if you need to re-up on any camping supplies, and there are a couple of options for a cozy meal as well. A well-liked local spot is the De Tour Village Inn, a classic rural American bar with solidly rated burgers, friendly service, and a patio out back with tables and yard games for warm summer evenings.
A unique day trip from DeTour State Forest Campground for more remote lake fun is Drummond Island, a stunning hub of adventure called the "Gem Of The Huron." It's the largest freshwater island in the nation, reachable via ferry from DeTour Village, and offers secluded paddling, quiet hikes, and the Lake Huron vibes the region is famous for. On the other side of the spectrum, if you're looking to return to proper infrastructure and cozy hotels, Mackinac Island, one of the Midwest's most magical destinations with horse trails and waterfront sunsets, is just an hour's drive away.