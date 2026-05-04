Michigan's Quiet Camping Haven Is A Beachy Forest Hideaway On The Banks Of Lake Huron

The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is a rural location that I was lucky enough to grow up in. Size-wise, it's bigger than Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Delaware combined, but the population is comparable to a single mid-sized city like Cincinnati, with just over 300,000 people. The southeastern corner of the peninsula that borders Lake Huron feels particularly remote, and that's where you'll find DeTour State Forest Campground.

A five-hour drive north of Detroit, this campground carries the same name as the neighboring and tiny DeTour Village, "de tour" meaning "the turn" in French. The area was once French territory where maritime traffic navigating south from Lake Superior would pass into Lake Huron and either head west to Mackinac Island or southeast to Detroit. To put it in perspective, DeTour State Forest Campground is located an hour east of the Mackinac Bridge.

The campground has 21 sites that are first-come, first-served. There are no reservations, and amenities are minimal, adding to the "in-nature" feel of the park. DeTour State Forest Campground is the type of place for those who are looking to really disconnect along one of the nation's greatest lakes. While some Michigan state parks have gained national attention and many thousands of reviews, DeTour has a lower profile. Sitting on a peninsula all its own, visitors will enjoy this beautiful strip of Lake Huron beach and campsites within earshot of the calming waves.