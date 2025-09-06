One Of The Midwest's Most Magical Fall Destinations Is A Dreamy Island With Horse Trails And Waterfront Sunsets
When considering stunning fall travel destinations with picturesque backdrops of crisp leaves in various hues of red, yellow, and orange, the New England states might come to mind. Woodstock, Vermont, named the most beautiful town in America, provides vivid views of fall foliage. Massachusetts' highest point is another spot for panoramic views of fall foliage. Yet another popular destination for leaf-peeping is the treehouse resorts of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.
But travelers looking for an autumnal treat should add to that list a lesser-known (yet just as beautiful) destination that could be described as a living Norman Rockwell painting. Mackinac Island, Michigan, is so beautiful that it was even nominated by USA Today as a candidate for the "best place to visit for fall" in 2025.
Situated in the waters of Lake Huron between the Upper Peninsula and the Lower Peninsula, the island is known as the "Crown Jewel of the Great Lakes." Thankfully, it's easy to get to. Visitors can reach the island via a 15-minute ferry departing from the mainland at Mackinaw City and St. Ignace. Mackinac Island Airport also serves the area, as well as Pellston Regional Airport, located 20 minutes south of Mackinaw City. Chippewa County International Airport is another option, located a half-hour drive north of St. Ignace, and offering shuttles to that city's ferry docks.
Mackinac Island's horse-drawn carriages
While cars are not allowed anywhere on the island, a more nature-centric mode of transportation awaits. Leave the keys behind and let the horses do the driving by climbing aboard a horse-drawn carriage for a tour of the island.
Visitors can head to Mackinac Island Carriage Tours for a romantic private tour of the island that takes a minimum of an hour to complete (but can be extended depending on group needs). The same company offers a private horse-drawn taxi service, ranging from $9 to $12 for adults between the island's most frequented areas, such as hotels, lookouts, parks, and business districts. Benjamin Blacksmith Shop, Jack's Livery Stable, and Cindy's Riding Stable all offer a deeper look into the horse culture of the island.
Golfers shouldn't miss the 18-hole Jewel Golf Course. The course contains two separate nine-hole sections, the Grand nine and the Woods nine. The Woods nine can only be accessed via a 15-minute horse-drawn carriage ride that takes visitors through a rarely-seen stretch of land between the two sections. The Jewel Golf Course is the only golf course in the nation to offer carriage rides between its grounds. The other golf course on the island, Wawashkamo Golf Club, is built on the site of the 1814 Battle of Mackinac Island. For a more laid-back, family-friendly golf outing, consider The Gem, an 18-hole miniature golf course at the Woodlands Activity Center.
Outdoor activities and sunsets on Mackinac Island
Families can enjoy the lakeshore bicycle paths and the natural beauty throughout Mackinac State Park. The island is home to several playgrounds as well, like the Great Turtle Park playground, located in the center of the island. For something more scenic, head to the jungle gym overlooking the water at the Mackinac Island Public School, or for something quieter, try the playground behind the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Island Art Museum.
A fun way to explore the island is with a hiking or biking tour with Inside Out Tours of Mackinac. Leave the downtown area behind as you set out for a two-hour tour into the island's lush natural scenery. Both tours offer visitors the chance to learn about the history of the island and hear about local legends and folklore. For the kids, there is a one-hour children's treasure hunt tour that will have the young ones following a treasure map while searching for hidden items.
Another unique island activity is held at Windermere Point. People come here to do one thing: skip stones. Hone your skills or simply sit back and watch the pros go to work at the annual W.T. Rabe Stone Skipping Competition held on July 4. Other points of interest on the island include Eagle Point Cave, the clifftop overlook at Lover's Leap, and the towering rock formation of Sugar Loaf. After a day of adventures, catch a breathtaking sunset at Sunset Rock by taking the stone stairs up to a lookout that provides views of the Straits of Mackinac and the Mackinac Bridge.