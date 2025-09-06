One Of The Midwest's Most Magical Fall Destinations Is A Dreamy Island With Horse Trails And Waterfront Sunsets

When considering stunning fall travel destinations with picturesque backdrops of crisp leaves in various hues of red, yellow, and orange, the New England states might come to mind. Woodstock, Vermont, named the most beautiful town in America, provides vivid views of fall foliage. Massachusetts' highest point is another spot for panoramic views of fall foliage. Yet another popular destination for leaf-peeping is the treehouse resorts of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.

But travelers looking for an autumnal treat should add to that list a lesser-known (yet just as beautiful) destination that could be described as a living Norman Rockwell painting. Mackinac Island, Michigan, is so beautiful that it was even nominated by USA Today as a candidate for the "best place to visit for fall" in 2025.

Situated in the waters of Lake Huron between the Upper Peninsula and the Lower Peninsula, the island is known as the "Crown Jewel of the Great Lakes." Thankfully, it's easy to get to. Visitors can reach the island via a 15-minute ferry departing from the mainland at Mackinaw City and St. Ignace. Mackinac Island Airport also serves the area, as well as Pellston Regional Airport, located 20 minutes south of Mackinaw City. Chippewa County International Airport is another option, located a half-hour drive north of St. Ignace, and offering shuttles to that city's ferry docks.