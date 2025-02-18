America's Second-Largest Freshwater Island Is A Stunning Hub Of Adventure Called The 'Gem Of The Huron'

Near the very edge of the U.S. Great Lakes, just a quick paddle from Canada, is one of the largest lake islands on the planet: Drummond Island. It forms the easternmost tip of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is often called the "Gem of the Huron" for its abundance of adventurous outdoor activities. It's notably the second-largest freshwater island in the U.S. after one of Michigan's most remote national parks, Isle Royale.

Drummond is not connected by land, but visitors can take a quick car ferry trip that connects it to Highway M-134. The island's township, located on the north shore, is a small hub of activity with a few shops, restaurants, resorts, and a marina. But the real attraction of Drummond is spending time exploring this wild and interesting isle. There are forests, beaches, marshes, and lakes. The coasts are surrounded by beach-studded islands, ripe for exploring by boat or kayak. Stunning Harbor Island National Wildlife Refuge lies just offshore.

The island's rough terrain and miles of trails make it a mecca for off-road vehicle lovers, but there are plenty of activities for a standard rental car, too. There are numerous ecosystems found on the island, ranging from woodlands, swamps, and marshes to beaches, rivers, and lakes. Much like its nearby neighbor, the remote and scenic paradise of Bois Blanc Island, Drummond offers visitors a taste of the beauty of the Lake Huron islands and an outdoor adventure like no other.