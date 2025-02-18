America's Second-Largest Freshwater Island Is A Stunning Hub Of Adventure Called The 'Gem Of The Huron'
Near the very edge of the U.S. Great Lakes, just a quick paddle from Canada, is one of the largest lake islands on the planet: Drummond Island. It forms the easternmost tip of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is often called the "Gem of the Huron" for its abundance of adventurous outdoor activities. It's notably the second-largest freshwater island in the U.S. after one of Michigan's most remote national parks, Isle Royale.
Drummond is not connected by land, but visitors can take a quick car ferry trip that connects it to Highway M-134. The island's township, located on the north shore, is a small hub of activity with a few shops, restaurants, resorts, and a marina. But the real attraction of Drummond is spending time exploring this wild and interesting isle. There are forests, beaches, marshes, and lakes. The coasts are surrounded by beach-studded islands, ripe for exploring by boat or kayak. Stunning Harbor Island National Wildlife Refuge lies just offshore.
The island's rough terrain and miles of trails make it a mecca for off-road vehicle lovers, but there are plenty of activities for a standard rental car, too. There are numerous ecosystems found on the island, ranging from woodlands, swamps, and marshes to beaches, rivers, and lakes. Much like its nearby neighbor, the remote and scenic paradise of Bois Blanc Island, Drummond offers visitors a taste of the beauty of the Lake Huron islands and an outdoor adventure like no other.
Four seasons of outdoor fun on Drummond Island
Miles of coastline beckon to be kayaked on Drummond Island, and there are two different water trails to follow. Hiking and biking trails lead every which way. The beaches are superb, and there are no less than 16 shipwrecks offshore that scuba divers love.
Sporting enthusiasts will appreciate the fishing around Drummond for perch, bass, trout, and salmon, not to mention the hunting opportunities on this little island. The birding is excellent, with countless species in the area. It's a bucket-list destination for off-road and all-terrain vehicle drivers, and the annual Jeep the Mac event brings hundreds of drivers to test their mantel on challenging trails like the South Marblehead Loop. The island has one of the most extensive closed-loop systems for off-roading in Michigan, with over 100 miles of trails. If you don't have your own off-road vehicle, you can rent one from the ATV rental company Beavers to explore the island.
Drummond Island is a destination for every season of the year. July and August score best for tourism and beach-going, with daytime highs around 75 degrees Fahrenheit and water temperatures hitting their highest of the year (65 degrees Fahrenheit). But there are plenty of reasons that make Michigan the best winter state, too. The island is one of the best places to snowmobile , with 70 miles of groomed, uncrowded trails. It's also a popular place for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, tubing, and ice fishing. With average temperatures between 11 and 36 degrees Fahrenheit from December through March, and an average of 5 to 6 inches of accumulated snow each month, it's a winter wonderland.
Making the most of an island getaway on Drummond
Don't count on hopping an airline flight to the island's airport, since the small runway crosses two fairways of the local golf course. Drummond can only be reached by car (via the ferry), boat, or private planes willing to dodge golf balls. For the rest of us, airline flights are available to Chippewa County International (55 miles away) or Pellston Regional (88 miles away).
As such an outdoorsy place, it's no surprise that camping is popular on Drummond Island. You can pitch a tent under the stars or roll your RV on and off the ferry. There are 46 RV sites at the Drummond Island Township Park that can accept rigs up to 31 feet long. But if you break into hives just thinking about camping, know that there are other options, too. The Drummond Island Resort is open year-round and has a lodge or rental cabins. There are also a number of beautiful vacation rentals around the island, ranging from budget cabins to luxurious chalets.
The island has limited dining options, mostly clustered along the highway near the township. Favorites include the Bear Track Inn, famous for its breakfasts, and The Northwood, an all-day pub with a full menu. There's also Bayside Dining and the Pins Bar and Grill at the Drummond Island Resort. If you're staying on the island for a while, chances are you'll want a rental with a kitchen. Provisions are available from Sune's Grocery Market and General Store on the corner of M-134 and Shore Road.