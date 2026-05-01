Florida's Wildlife Refuge Is An Idyllic Island Haven For Bird Watching, Hiking, And Canoeing

Southwest Florida is filled with natural wonders. Many of these, such as the iconic Everglades, are recognizable throughout the world. However, one of the top spots for nature and natural history in Southwest Florida is a wildlife refuge that may not be quite as well known on a global scale, but it offers seemingly endless outdoor adventures. Named after conservationist and cartoonist Jay Norwood "Ding" Darling, the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge is a tropical spot for bird and nature watching, as well as canoeing, hiking, and a variety of other outdoor activities.

The Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge takes up 6,400 acres on Sanibel Island. It is bordered by Pine Island Sound and encompasses Tarpon Bay, along with a myriad of mangrove-lined wetlands and channels. In fact, despite the condominiums on the opposite side of the island, the refuge is part of the country's largest undeveloped mangrove ecosystem.

Given that Sanibel island is among the Florida beaches that could pass for the Caribbean, it's no surprise that a wide array of tropical and subtropical flora and fauna are found within Ding Darling NWR. The subtropical forest within the refuge largely consists of red, black, and white mangroves, along with gumbo limbo and a variety of other tropical trees. The lush vegetation and ample waterways also draw hundreds of bird species and aquatic animals, such as alligators and manatees.