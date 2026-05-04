Maine's Gorgeous Botanical Garden Along The Coast Is One Of The Best In America

Maine's MidCoast region is famous for its rocky coastline, adorable villages, picturesque islands, and gorgeous beaches. It's also home to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, one of the best botanical gardens in America, according to Reddit. The site was even included in USA Today's roundup of the best botanical gardens in the country. So, as you plan your road trip up the coast of the Pine Tree State, be sure to add this beautiful spot to your itinerary.

For years, residents of the MidCoast, which extends from north of Portland to south of Acadia National Park, believed that their stunning coastline needed a botanical garden. They started planning in 1992, purchased 128 acres of waterfront land in 1996, and worked with local and international landscape architects for more than a decade. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, which calls itself the "People's Garden," finally opened in 2007. It has since expanded to over 300 acres, which makes it the biggest botanical garden in New England.

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is in Boothbay, a town home to less than 3,200 people. Its extensive gardens, forests, and trails sit along the shore of the Back River, which is part of the vast tidal marshes that make up the Kennebec Estuary. From the botanical gardens, you can also see Sawyer Island, once home to a popular summer resort. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens certainly has a perfect location.