Escape Portland Crowds At A Nearby Serene Coastal Town Often Called One Of Maine's Most Underrated

If you want personal space and tranquility on your next coastal getaway, visit an under-the-radar gem. In other words, skip the New England favorite Portland, Maine, and head to Boothbay Harbor instead. The area's many cozy, idyllic coves helped make Boothbay Harbor a prominent 17th-century fishing village with plenty of inlets to power grain mills. The deep waters welcomed the mammoth steamers of the 1860s and put the small town on the map. Though much has changed, the boats, seafood, and adventures are better than ever — sans the swarms of tourists.

Don't get us wrong — Portland's one of the best foodie destinations in America. But if you're looking to ditch the crowds, set your navigation for the quaint seaside town of Boothbay Harbor, located 38 miles south of Augusta and 58 miles east of Portland. The area's appeal is rooted in its balance of coastal ambiance, outdoorsy offerings, and just enough quirkiness to add some razzle dazzle to its under-the-radar status.

In contrast to Maine's popular destinations like Portland and Bar Harbor, which host millions of vacationers annually, Boothbay Harbor's tourism traffic remains gloriously low. Consider this small town the Goldilocks of Maine: There's just enough tourism to inspire boutiques, experiences, and farm-to-table goodness, but not so much that you spend your entire coastal getaway waiting in lines and jockeying for a good position at the bar. From puffin cruises and fresh Maine lobster to botanical gardens and sea kayaking, visitors can explore the small town by land and sea.

