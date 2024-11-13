Escape Portland Crowds At A Nearby Serene Coastal Town Often Called One Of Maine's Most Underrated
If you want personal space and tranquility on your next coastal getaway, visit an under-the-radar gem. In other words, skip the New England favorite Portland, Maine, and head to Boothbay Harbor instead. The area's many cozy, idyllic coves helped make Boothbay Harbor a prominent 17th-century fishing village with plenty of inlets to power grain mills. The deep waters welcomed the mammoth steamers of the 1860s and put the small town on the map. Though much has changed, the boats, seafood, and adventures are better than ever — sans the swarms of tourists.
Don't get us wrong — Portland's one of the best foodie destinations in America. But if you're looking to ditch the crowds, set your navigation for the quaint seaside town of Boothbay Harbor, located 38 miles south of Augusta and 58 miles east of Portland. The area's appeal is rooted in its balance of coastal ambiance, outdoorsy offerings, and just enough quirkiness to add some razzle dazzle to its under-the-radar status.
In contrast to Maine's popular destinations like Portland and Bar Harbor, which host millions of vacationers annually, Boothbay Harbor's tourism traffic remains gloriously low. Consider this small town the Goldilocks of Maine: There's just enough tourism to inspire boutiques, experiences, and farm-to-table goodness, but not so much that you spend your entire coastal getaway waiting in lines and jockeying for a good position at the bar. From puffin cruises and fresh Maine lobster to botanical gardens and sea kayaking, visitors can explore the small town by land and sea.
Explore Boothbay Harbor by land
When you arrive in Boothbay Harbor, it's helpful to get the lay of the land — and its rocky coastline — by taking a walking tour. The town's rich fishing history remains embedded in its everyday life and historic shipyards, inns, and landmarks. A quick two-hour history tour with Maine Day Ventures provides a fascinating overview of the harbor's origin story before you explore the seasonal touch tanks at Maine State Aquarium or hitch a ride on a vintage train at the Railway Village Museum.
With hiking destinations like Acadia National Park, Maine has some great hikes — even in its towns. One of the most popular experiences you can explore on foot in Boothbay Harbor is the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, which offers a quirky mishmash of stunning gardens, trails, art installations, and small ponds. Be on the lookout for the Guardians of the Seeds, giant whimsical trolls bearing an important message of conservation. It's a popular destination for tourists, but it's spread across more than 300 acres, making it easy to find quiet spots for photography or a few minutes of stillness when you need a quiet getaway from the everyday grind. Keep in mind that the gardens are open from May through October, but aside from a few seasonal events, they're closed the rest of the year.
Another attraction is the town's iconic 1901 footbridge, which connects the two sides of Boothbay Harbor. Walking the famous, nearly-1,000-foot footbridge, which is among the longest public footbridge in the United States, remains a quintessential Boothbay Harbor experience. Anchor your footbridge visit with some local beer at Footbridge Brewery before catching a show at the historic Opera House at Boothbay Harbor.
Hop in a boat to experience the best of Boothbay Harbor
Boothbay Harbor's watery inlets feel like a nostalgic fishing village painting, with every imaginable style of boat — from fishing charters and lobster boats to the grand and graceful sails of the coastline's stunning windjammers. Lighthouse enthusiasts clammer for Cap'n Fish's Cruises, which offers scenic lighthouse tours, whereas wildlife like puffins and seals is the big draw for Hardy Boat Cruises, which leave from nearby New Harbor. Boating tours are the best way to experience Boothbay Harbor's scenery and wildlife, but boat enthusiasts should head to Boothbay for its festival.
June's summery sunshine brings the town's annual Boothbay Harbor Windjammer Days Festival, so it's especially important to book sailing tours in advance. Operators like the popular and Tripadvisor Award-winning Schooner Eastwind-Applejack see an uptick in sailing reservations during this peak summer festival. As an alternative to larger ships, Boothbay's kayaking scene offers plenty of rentals and guided tours that explore the area's best birdwatching destinations and get you up close and personal with the local wildlife. Outfitters like Maine Kayak offer two-hour sunset excursions, three-hour lighthouse paddles, and even multi-day outings, which fully immerse visitors in the Boothbay way of life.