2 Lovely New Jersey Suburbs Top The AARP's List Of Mid-Sized Places With Little Need For A Car

Two neighboring suburbs just across from New York City and the Hudson River, America's deepest river winding past charming towns, recently earned national attention after placing first and second among midsize communities on AARP's 2025 list of top places to live for older adults. While the list's scoring system took into account several factors — including housing availability, access to health care, community engagement, and more — many of the top-ranked midsize communities have one other thing in common: You don't really need a car to enjoy them.

According to the organization, the majority of the communities that made the "best midsize" list have "robust public transportation, including rail, light rail, metro, and buses, giving residents the ability to reach amenities without a car." That includes Cliffside Park and Fort Lee, which both sit in Bergen County along the Palisades cliffs overlooking the Hudson River. Their locations place them near Manhattan while still offering quieter residential streets than the Big Apple. In addition to New Jersey's public transit system, several jitney bus routes run through both neighborhoods, offering cheaper and more frequent service than NJ Transit buses.

Both suburbs stand out for their neighborhood accessibility and proximity to services, showing how smaller municipalities near major cities can be more livable and affordable alternatives to dense, traffic-packed urban centers. Together, the two towns offer Hudson River–adjacent living, where transit access, charming town centers, and riverfront parks make it easy to run daily errands — and even plan weekend outings into the city — without getting behind the wheel. Their proximity to Manhattan also gives visitors and residents wider access to the best car-free day trips from New York City.