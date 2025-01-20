Savvy New Yorkers Cross The Hudson River To Feast In New Jersey's Spicy-Hot Suburban Koreatown
Imagine you're in New York City, and you're craving some spicy-hot Korean food. Should you hunt around Manhattan or visit one of the other five boroughs? Apparently neither. Almost every foodie on the planet knows that NYC is generally considered one of the world's ultimate destinations when it comes to eating well. At the time of writing, the city boasts a total of 74 Michelin-starred restaurants. Outside the exclusive spots on Michelin's list, you'll also discover scores of casual bistros and laid-back eateries offering up the city's diverse culinary heritage for a fraction of the price, like the local flavors found in New York City's "Little Caribbean" neighborhood or the city's much-disputed Little Italy (top tip: the "real" Little Italy isn't in Manhattan).
But not every cuisine finds its best East Coast version in the Big Apple. In the case of Korean food, for example, many locals argue that the greatest dishes around are actually found across the Hudson River in New Jersey — Fort Lee, to be precise. The town's population of around 40,000 people is made up of roughly 44% Asian residents, including a large number of people with Korean ancestry. And, undoubtedly, there's a great deal of traditional Korean culinary expertise to be found in the town. For fans of the classics like sundubu jjigae and bibimbap, or those simply looking to try Korean food for the first time, crossing the George Washington Bridge from Manhattan is well worth the trouble.
The best places to eat Korean food in Fort Lee
Many people are passionate about food, especially when it comes to finding restaurants that offer the authentic taste of world cuisines. And when it comes to Korean food in Fort Lee it's no different, with New York-focused internet forums abound with foodies discussing the best Korean restaurants in town.
One of the highest-rated Korean establishments in Fort Lee is Shabu House on Schlosser Street, famous for its buffet-style Korean hot pot. Along with traditional shabu-shabu meats and seafood, Shabu House offers a choice of nine different broths, as well as a number of vegetarian dishes, while top-quality seafood is included in the buffet price. Visitors have praised its clean and spacious interior and how easy it is to get a table, as well as the friendliness of the staff.
Another hugely popular restaurant in Fort Lee is Grandma's Bapsang, a traditional restaurant with irresistible homespun charm. Locals report that the noodles and dumplings are made fresh onsite within the customers' eye line and that the dishes on offer and welcoming service give the impression of a home-cooked Korean meal.
Check out other amazing Asian cuisines and authentic supermarkets
Though Fort Lee is known for its increasingly popular Koreatown, over the decades, the area has become home to a diverse Asian population more generally. As a result, there is also a great range of other Asian cuisine on offer if you know where to look.
Soup Dumpling Plus on Lemoine Avenue is one much-loved local favorite. The humble premises are usually bustling with hungry customers who go wild for the restaurant's delicious dim sum and sizzling stir-fried mains. Another must-try is Raku Izakaya on Main Street, a stylish, low-lit Japanese tapas bar. Open late and serving a wide range of freshly made cocktails, its the ideal place to stop off for a nightcap before heading back into the city.
Of course, after all this top-class eating, you may find yourself fantasizing about replicating the dishes at home. If so, the Korean grocery store HanNam Mart at Plaza West has everything you need. Looking for more mouth-watering food near NYC? Check out New York's first capital, which is now a city full of award-winning eateries.