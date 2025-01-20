Savvy New Yorkers Cross The Hudson River To Feast In New Jersey's Spicy-Hot Suburban Koreatown

Imagine you're in New York City, and you're craving some spicy-hot Korean food. Should you hunt around Manhattan or visit one of the other five boroughs? Apparently neither. Almost every foodie on the planet knows that NYC is generally considered one of the world's ultimate destinations when it comes to eating well. At the time of writing, the city boasts a total of 74 Michelin-starred restaurants. Outside the exclusive spots on Michelin's list, you'll also discover scores of casual bistros and laid-back eateries offering up the city's diverse culinary heritage for a fraction of the price, like the local flavors found in New York City's "Little Caribbean" neighborhood or the city's much-disputed Little Italy (top tip: the "real" Little Italy isn't in Manhattan).

But not every cuisine finds its best East Coast version in the Big Apple. In the case of Korean food, for example, many locals argue that the greatest dishes around are actually found across the Hudson River in New Jersey — Fort Lee, to be precise. The town's population of around 40,000 people is made up of roughly 44% Asian residents, including a large number of people with Korean ancestry. And, undoubtedly, there's a great deal of traditional Korean culinary expertise to be found in the town. For fans of the classics like sundubu jjigae and bibimbap, or those simply looking to try Korean food for the first time, crossing the George Washington Bridge from Manhattan is well worth the trouble.