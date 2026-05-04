Pennsylvania's Walkable Philadelphia Main Line Town Is A Charming Suburb With Breweries And Nearby Trails

Pennsylvania's Chester County is a desirable locale bordering Delaware and Maryland, known for rolling farmland, world-class gardens, and urban charm with its position in the suburbs of both Philadelphia and Wilmington. Located in the county is Berwyn, Pennsylvania, a walkable town on Philadelphia's Main Line, attracting young families and professionals looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Community life in Berwyn centers on the great outdoors of Southeast Pennsylvania, intersecting with urban amenities like fantastic breweries, dining, and a buzz-worthy arts scene.

Berwyn has been charming visitors since its founding in 1877. Today, the suburb has fewer than 4,000 residents, but the small population maintains a rich culture that has earned the town a coveted "A+" rating on Niche, heavily influenced by its family-friendly atmosphere and proximity to outdoor recreation. Berwyn has two breweries within its borders, as well as a pour house serving an array of regional and international brews. If you're looking to get outside, there are few better places than Southeast Pennsylvania's woodlands. Berwyn has one designated park and about 10 more closely situated outside of town. The nearby parks boast multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and strolling.

Getting to Berwyn from Philadelphia is simple. It typically takes 30 to 45 minutes to drive, depending on city traffic. Alternatively, public transportation across the Philadelphia Main Line is some of the best on the East Coast. The PAO train line from the 30th Street Station in Philly takes roughly 40 minutes to reach Berwyn.