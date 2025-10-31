Pennsylvania's Riverside Park Is A Revolutionary-Era Escape With Rolling Meadows And Trails

If you want to engorge yourself on early revolutionary American history, head to the city where the Declaration of Independence was signed. Philadelphia, with its rich history, is one of America's top travel destinations, with some of the most important sites of America's path to independence. Several (like the Liberty Bell) are concentrated in the Old City, called "America's most historic square mile." But there's another angle to the fight for American independence captured in a quieter corner of the metro area, about 20 miles from the city center, at Valley Forge National Historical Park. The park, today a serene landscape with hilly picnic areas and trails along the Schuylkill River, was once where George Washington and his Continental Army endured a difficult winter during a crucial stage of the American Revolution.

Philadelphia was the crux of the Revolutionary War, and Valley Forge National Historical Park is one of nearly three dozen sites on the city's American Revolution Trail. While Valley Forge may not have the prestige of other sites on the trail like Independence Hall, it's an essential stop for anyone who wants to trace the footsteps of Washington's troops or just enjoy some nature outside of the hubbub with a historical flair. No battle took place here, but the encampment that once spread out here under a harsh, long winter was a test of the Continental Army's endurance, making them better trained and more determined when they came out on the other side. Today, curated trails lead you through the former encampment, with reconstructed huts and fortifications, rich with details as immersive as a reproduction bake oven and rangers dressed in period-accurate garb.