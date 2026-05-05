Between Toronto And Oshawa Is A Lakefront Canada Town With Family-Friendly Fun And Natural Beauty
Ontario is Canada's most visited province, but because the region's tourism scene is so overpowered by its busy capital, Toronto, travelers might find it challenging to find a quieter, more family-friendly alternative that's still worth an international visit. That's where Ajax comes in. While home to well over 120,000 people, the area's "town" status, understated lakefront charm, and surrounding natural attractions create a happy medium between typical city experiences and quiet lakeside days. Families in particular might find a lot to love in Ajax, with attractions ranging from its big indoor playground to Ajax Downs, where you can attend live horse racing events. And because the town boasts nearly four miles of trails alongside Lake Ontario, you'll get to go on fun waterfront adventures, as well. Places like Rotary Park and the Greenwood Conservation Area offer even more outdoor recreation opportunities – perfect for those who want to keep their little ones active.
Another major perk of visiting Ajax is its well-connected location, which not only makes it easy to get in and out of town (especially with younger children) but also gives you lots of day trip opportunities, as you'll also see below. Toronto is just a 30-mile drive away, while Oshawa takes less than 20 minutes to reach. Toronto Pearson International Airport is the nearest major entryway at less than 35 miles away.
Ajax's lakefront allure and natural beauty
Travelers looking to explore Ontario's impressive natural attractions can look beyond Toronto Island Park, Canada's gem with beaches and lovely views, because Ajax offers a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities. The city is set on the shores of Lake Ontario, and one of the best spots to take advantage of the views that come with it is the Ajax Waterfront Park. The area features a well-paved trail perfect for walking and biking, as well as playgrounds, a splash pad, picnic tables, and barbecues. There are also some interesting, informative plaques scattered around the space that give you insight into the local history. You'll even come across a beach, but past visitors have mentioned that it's not an ideal place for swimming. Non-residents have to pay for parking during peak season, but it might all feel worth it once you see the serene views, especially at sunset.
According to Tripadvisor, one of the area's highlights and the top attraction in Ajax is Rotary Park. Water sports lovers will be happy to learn that here they get access to designated fishing spots and a kayak and canoe launch. Wildlife watching opportunities are abundant, too. These attractions are connected to other Lake Ontario gems through the 370+-mile-long Waterfront Trail. Beyond what's been mentioned thus far, Ajax's section also features facilities like tennis courts, pavilions, restrooms, and more.
Farther inland, you get to explore the Greenwood Conservation Area. Here, you can hike, fish, snowshoe, and ski. Visitors praise the picnic spaces, bird watching opportunities, and the off-leash dog park. To keep the adventures going, consider a trip to Kleinburg, roughly 50 minutes away. This charming village outside Toronto with golf and trails makes for the perfect weekend getaway.
Family-friendly fun in Ajax
Families coming to Ajax have more than just outdoor attractions to look forward to. Whether you're looking for some new recreation opportunities or the weather doesn't allow for an outdoor playground visit, Endless Fun is one of the first spots to add to the itinerary. It's one of the biggest indoor play spaces in the Durham Region, featuring an arcade, trampolines, mazes, slides, a soccer court, and a rock climbing wall. For the youngest visitors (think up to three years old), there's even a padded play area for added safety. The place is open every day except Monday, and daily rates are generally considered reasonable. You can also rent out one of the party rooms, which are described as spacious, bright, and clean. The staff receives lots of compliments, too. Before you go, though, remember that staff don't monitor the play areas, so read through Endless Fun's policies and keep an eye on the little ones.
If you're trying to experience something a bit different with your loved ones, stop by Ajax Downs, a live quarter horse racing track that hosts events between May and October. While this is consistently a fun spot to visit, if you come here during family days, the atmosphere is extra friendly, with games, music, and food. Most activities planned for both children and adults can be enjoyed for free. Visitors have praised the well-maintained grounds and helpful staff, too, so look up the venue's upcoming events and race schedule the next time you're in town.
For families who still feel like they haven't gotten the most out of Ontario's lesser-known attractions, Innisfil makes for a great next stop. Located a little over an hour away, this waterfront town offers the perfect mix of small-town comfort and big-city access.