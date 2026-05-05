Between Toronto And Oshawa Is A Lakefront Canada Town With Family-Friendly Fun And Natural Beauty

Travelers looking to explore Ontario's impressive natural attractions can look beyond Toronto Island Park, Canada's gem with beaches and lovely views, because Ajax offers a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities. The city is set on the shores of Lake Ontario, and one of the best spots to take advantage of the views that come with it is the Ajax Waterfront Park. The area features a well-paved trail perfect for walking and biking, as well as playgrounds, a splash pad, picnic tables, and barbecues. There are also some interesting, informative plaques scattered around the space that give you insight into the local history. You'll even come across a beach, but past visitors have mentioned that it's not an ideal place for swimming. Non-residents have to pay for parking during peak season, but it might all feel worth it once you see the serene views, especially at sunset.

According to Tripadvisor, one of the area's highlights and the top attraction in Ajax is Rotary Park. Water sports lovers will be happy to learn that here they get access to designated fishing spots and a kayak and canoe launch. Wildlife watching opportunities are abundant, too. These attractions are connected to other Lake Ontario gems through the 370+-mile-long Waterfront Trail. Beyond what's been mentioned thus far, Ajax's section also features facilities like tennis courts, pavilions, restrooms, and more.

Farther inland, you get to explore the Greenwood Conservation Area. Here, you can hike, fish, snowshoe, and ski. Visitors praise the picnic spaces, bird watching opportunities, and the off-leash dog park. To keep the adventures going, consider a trip to Kleinburg, roughly 50 minutes away. This charming village outside Toronto with golf and trails makes for the perfect weekend getaway.