Canada's Charming Village Outside Toronto With Golf, Galleries, And Trails Is A Perfect Weekend Getaway
Established in 1848 by mill owner John Nicholas Kline, it's just a happy coincidence that Kleinburg Village, Ontario, sounds a lot like its founder's name. It's actually a combination of the German words for "small" and "mountain," highlighting the area's scenic terrain. And in the spirit of another nearby gem known as "Ontario's Most Beautiful Village," picturesque hills, charming clapboard and timber houses, and inviting restaurants set the stage for Kleinburg's memorable mix of nature and relaxing pastimes. Cradled between two branches of the Humber River, the quaint community is built upon more than 175 years of agricultural, commercial, and uniquely artistic traditions.
One of the city of Vaughan's five constituent communities, Kleinburg has metamorphosed in the past few decades from a predominantly agricultural area to a thriving residential and commercial district only 40 minutes from Ontario's capital full of historic neighborhoods with vintage boutiques and ethnic eats. So, if you find yourself in Canada's largest city and fancy and quick escape from the hustle and bustle, do yourself a favor and drop into this delightful village.
Walk through exhibitions and woodland in Kleinburg
For culture buffs, the McMichael Canadian Art Collection should top your list in Kleinburg. The gallery boasts the only publicly funded program in the entire nation that focuses solely on Canadian and Indigenous North American art. Its permanent collection is a wealth of more than 7,000 artworks across a range of styles, including the renowned Group of Seven landscape painters; First Nations, Métis, and Inuit artworks; and a variety of pieces made by artists working today. It's also the home of Iningat Ilagiit, which in Inuit means "a place for family," a remarkable archive of more than 80,000 drawings made by artists from Kinngait, Nunavut. (It's also entirely available to explore online!)
Immersing yourself in centuries of art usually works up an appetite, so stop into adjoining restaurant CABIN's rustic dining room for a lunch highlighting seasonal ingredients, including wild ramp and squash latkes or smoked fish toast. Then, walk it off on the area's stunning surrounding trails. Ontario is known for its magical regions brimming with rivers, lakes, islands, and trails, and you'll find miles upon miles of routes to choose from here. From the front door of the museum, you can hook up with the William Granger Greenway, which covers nearly 1,730 acres and meanders through the beautiful 560-square-mile Humber Watershed. The Greenway is also home to the Kortright Centre for Conservation, featuring numerous rolling, tree-lined trails.
Near the Humber River, take in the greenery in more ways than one
Trails aren't the only way to get moving outside in Kleinburg, which features destination-worthy golf courses such as Copper Creek, ranked among the top 50 courses in Canada. Its huge clubhouse includes the Kleinburg Room and Bistro for either lunch or dinner after you've teed up to your heart's content. As of this writing, green fees range from $165 to $205 CAD during the mid-May to mid-October peak season and can be booked up to three weeks in advance. Another course you'll love is the luxurious Eagles Nest Golf Club, just about a 20-minute drive from central Kleinburg. Fees for the award-winning par 72 course range from $175 to $235 CAD, depending on the time of year.
After a day on the green, tuck in for some old-world Italian fare at Belsito Trattoria-Vino, which in the summertime opens its patio so you can enjoy freshly baked bread, sourdough pizza, and handcrafted desserts al fresco! Italian food is a specialty in Kleinburg, where many Italians settled after World War II, and another spot to get your Mediterranean fix is the delicious Villaggio Ristorante, founded by Chef Antonio Barbiere, who whips up time-honored yet contemporary recipes for antipasti, insalate, pasta, and more.
Hotel and home rental options abound in Kleinburg and its surrounds, but if you're looking for something a little different, book a room at the sprawling Kingbridge Centre, a "biophilic campus" nestled in a parkland setting, creating synergy between the indoors and nature. And for a cozy, smaller option, like Kleinburg itself, rest up at the modern, well-appointed Newton Villa, a bed & breakfast.