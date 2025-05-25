Canada's Charming Village Outside Toronto With Golf, Galleries, And Trails Is A Perfect Weekend Getaway

Trails aren't the only way to get moving outside in Kleinburg, which features destination-worthy golf courses such as Copper Creek, ranked among the top 50 courses in Canada. Its huge clubhouse includes the Kleinburg Room and Bistro for either lunch or dinner after you've teed up to your heart's content. As of this writing, green fees range from $165 to $205 CAD during the mid-May to mid-October peak season and can be booked up to three weeks in advance. Another course you'll love is the luxurious Eagles Nest Golf Club, just about a 20-minute drive from central Kleinburg. Fees for the award-winning par 72 course range from $175 to $235 CAD, depending on the time of year.

After a day on the green, tuck in for some old-world Italian fare at Belsito Trattoria-Vino, which in the summertime opens its patio so you can enjoy freshly baked bread, sourdough pizza, and handcrafted desserts al fresco! Italian food is a specialty in Kleinburg, where many Italians settled after World War II, and another spot to get your Mediterranean fix is the delicious Villaggio Ristorante, founded by Chef Antonio Barbiere, who whips up time-honored yet contemporary recipes for antipasti, insalate, pasta, and more.

Hotel and home rental options abound in Kleinburg and its surrounds, but if you're looking for something a little different, book a room at the sprawling Kingbridge Centre, a "biophilic campus" nestled in a parkland setting, creating synergy between the indoors and nature. And for a cozy, smaller option, like Kleinburg itself, rest up at the modern, well-appointed Newton Villa, a bed & breakfast.