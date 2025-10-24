This Waterfront Town Near Toronto Offers The Perfect Mix Of Small-Town Comfort And Big-City Access

Just north of Toronto, surrounded by Lake Ontario and Lake Huron, the town of Innisfil lines the shore of Canada's Lake Simcoe. A laid-back lake town with small-town vibes, there is a picturesque waterfront marina lined with shops, restaurants, and activities for every season in Innisfil. The proximity to Toronto, which is also home to a secret hidden wilderness, makes it a great destination to explore as a day trip or a weekend escape.

Upon arrival in Innisfil, get your bearings in town by heading to the Friday Harbour Resort. A popular destination and anchor in the town, it is a 600-acre luxury lifestyle resort that is home to the elegant waterfront promenade in Innisfil. Nearly a third of the resort is dedicated to a Nature Preserve, while the remaining acreage has a luxury hotel, living spaces, multiple restaurants, a spa, a golf course, and more. The amenities at and around Friday Harbour provide everything you could want or need during a visit to the small lakefront town.

To get to Innisful, the closest regional airport is Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ), and the closest international airport is Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), just under an hour away by car. Having a car is key to moving around the area with ease. If you can bookend your trip with a couple of days in Toronto on either end, you can enjoy the best of the city combined with the small-town comfort and slower pace of life in Innisfil. While in Toronto, choose a couple of different neighborhoods to explore. Head to one of Toronto's oldest neighborhoods, St. Lawrence, for art, culture, and a legendary food market. Alternatively, for something a little more bohemian, with vintage boutiques and ethnic restaurants, try Kensington Market