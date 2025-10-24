This Waterfront Town Near Toronto Offers The Perfect Mix Of Small-Town Comfort And Big-City Access
Just north of Toronto, surrounded by Lake Ontario and Lake Huron, the town of Innisfil lines the shore of Canada's Lake Simcoe. A laid-back lake town with small-town vibes, there is a picturesque waterfront marina lined with shops, restaurants, and activities for every season in Innisfil. The proximity to Toronto, which is also home to a secret hidden wilderness, makes it a great destination to explore as a day trip or a weekend escape.
Upon arrival in Innisfil, get your bearings in town by heading to the Friday Harbour Resort. A popular destination and anchor in the town, it is a 600-acre luxury lifestyle resort that is home to the elegant waterfront promenade in Innisfil. Nearly a third of the resort is dedicated to a Nature Preserve, while the remaining acreage has a luxury hotel, living spaces, multiple restaurants, a spa, a golf course, and more. The amenities at and around Friday Harbour provide everything you could want or need during a visit to the small lakefront town.
To get to Innisful, the closest regional airport is Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ), and the closest international airport is Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), just under an hour away by car. Having a car is key to moving around the area with ease. If you can bookend your trip with a couple of days in Toronto on either end, you can enjoy the best of the city combined with the small-town comfort and slower pace of life in Innisfil. While in Toronto, choose a couple of different neighborhoods to explore. Head to one of Toronto's oldest neighborhoods, St. Lawrence, for art, culture, and a legendary food market. Alternatively, for something a little more bohemian, with vintage boutiques and ethnic restaurants, try Kensington Market
Seasonal activities in Innisfil, Ontario
For locals and visitors alike, life outdoors in Innisfil revolves around the seasons. In the warmer, sunnier months, lake life is in full effect. From the Friday Harbour Resort marina, you can rent a captained boat to take you out for an excursion on Lake Simcoe. A handful of operators also rent pontoon boats, sailboats, and jet skis for those confident to take boating into their own hands. If you prefer to stay on solid ground, the resort is also a haven for nature lovers with over 40 species of birds, deer, and red fox in the Nature Preserve at Friday Harbour.
You can rent bikes from Born to Ride Bicycle (they deliver the bikes straight to you) and ride the easy 1.6-mile Innisfil Beach Park Trail along the lake, entering the park at the north side, on Innisfil Beach Road. If you're up for hiking or jogging, check out the Thornton Cookstown Trail that runs through Innisfil. The nearly 10-mile trail is considered to be easy and alternates between paved and gravel sections. You'll share the trail with cyclists and horseback riders, and if you happen to be on the trail in the winter, you can swap your running shoes for snowshoes, cross-country skis, or a snowmobile.
Additionally, in the winter, you can try your hand at ice fishing on Lake Simcoe. Lucky's Sons rents heated ice huts where you can catch perch, trout, and pike. They supply the fishing gear and a bucket of minnows to get you started, but you need to come with a fishing license. If it isn't quite warm enough for boating, yet too early for snow sports, family-friendly activities like go-karting, horseback riding, horse racing, and golf are all great options available in the area.
Where to eat and shop in Innisfil, Ontario
When visiting Innisfil, there is a wide range of places to dine and shop. For upscale seafood dishes, head to Fishbone Kitchen + Wine Bar on the promenade at Friday Harbour Resort. Lake Club, the fine dining restaurant at Friday Harbour, features an extensive menu with everything from bar bites to steaks, paired with stunning marina views. Taste of the Grille serves up bold Jamaican flavors in a vibrant environment right on the lakeshore. If you've rented a house and feel like having a shellfish spread, try picking up a catering box from Lizzy's Seafood Boxes. Started by a woman who followed her passion for cooking, she wows customers with her signature secret blend of spices and seasonings.
Further south, Gilford Local Eatery is a hip spot with several dining options. In the colder months, you can dine indoors in the solarium, or in the warmer months, you can dine outdoors on the Lakeside Patio (open between May and Thanksgiving). Year-round, the boutique Jean and Joy Café serves coffee, pastries, brunch, sandwiches, and sells home decor.
When it comes to shopping in Innisfil, several high-end boutiques can be found on the Friday Harbour promenade. Feather & Stone is a women-owned boutique dedicated to ladies' fashion. For quirkier finds, head to the 400 Market. Established in 1986 as a flea market, this weekend market has evolved over the years to become a tourism destination in itself. Hundreds of small business owners sell their goods from their stalls in the indoor marketplace, ranging from antiques to toys to food. Located off Highway 400, this is a must-visit. Another highlight in town is the Innisfil Farmers Market. Pick up some local honey or small-batch products made by primarily family-owned producers at the Thursday market, which takes place weekly from June to October.