Between Athens And Charlotte Is A Historic South Carolina City With A Charming Downtown And Outdoor Fun

When travelers consider a trip to South Carolina, they often envision themselves in larger cities like Columbia, the state's capital, or Charleston, a coastal city famous for its colorful pastel homes. But beyond these well-known cities, travelers can overlook the smaller destinations. Home to just over eight thousand residents and spanning just under 8 square miles, Union, South Carolina, dates back to the late 1700s. The area played a role in the Revolutionary War, serving as the site of several battles. Union's historical significance can still be seen today, from the turn-of-the-century architecture still standing in the heart of the city to the battlefields that have since become recreational spaces for visitors and residents.

Though it might not jump out on a map, Union is surprisingly accessible by car from several of South Carolina's largest cities. From Columbia, it's about a 1.5-hour drive northwest via I-26 and US-176. Travelers coming from Greenville can reach Union in just over an hour by taking SC-49 and I-385. That easy access makes Union a perfect day trip for city dwellers looking to slow down and spend time exploring both its charming historic downtown and nearby natural scenery without venturing too far from home.