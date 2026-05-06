Between Athens And Charlotte Is A Historic South Carolina City With A Charming Downtown And Outdoor Fun
When travelers consider a trip to South Carolina, they often envision themselves in larger cities like Columbia, the state's capital, or Charleston, a coastal city famous for its colorful pastel homes. But beyond these well-known cities, travelers can overlook the smaller destinations. Home to just over eight thousand residents and spanning just under 8 square miles, Union, South Carolina, dates back to the late 1700s. The area played a role in the Revolutionary War, serving as the site of several battles. Union's historical significance can still be seen today, from the turn-of-the-century architecture still standing in the heart of the city to the battlefields that have since become recreational spaces for visitors and residents.
Though it might not jump out on a map, Union is surprisingly accessible by car from several of South Carolina's largest cities. From Columbia, it's about a 1.5-hour drive northwest via I-26 and US-176. Travelers coming from Greenville can reach Union in just over an hour by taking SC-49 and I-385. That easy access makes Union a perfect day trip for city dwellers looking to slow down and spend time exploring both its charming historic downtown and nearby natural scenery without venturing too far from home.
Union, South Carolina's historic downtown is packed with character
Walking through downtown Union is like being on a movie set. Rows of 19th and 20th-century storefronts in well-kept brick buildings line the street, looking almost too perfect to be real. Decorative facades, arched windows, and colorful awnings add to the nostalgic charm. The district shows the city's transition from a small farming town to an industrial hub in the 1890s, with buildings like the railroad depot and the former Union Mill, bringing jobs and helping more than triple the population by the early 1900s. But despite its visual and historical appeal, downtown Union is quiet and easy to explore, with wide sidewalks and minimal crowds.
That slower pace carries over to the local businesses that line East Main Street. Small boutiques like Cedar & Saige Boutique offer casual women's fashion and customized monogrammed clothing. One Google reviewer noted the great customer service, calling it a "great addition to the new shops on Historic Main Street, Union." Visitors looking for a bite to eat will also find Fresh Seafood on Main, a seafood market specializing in fresh fish — cooked or uncooked. And to top everything off, Elle Bell Cafe offers specialty coffee beverages and smoothies. Visitors can sit inside to enjoy their beverage or take advantage of the cafe's outdoor seating, perfect for a warm, sunny day.
Outdoor adventures surround this quiet South Carolina city
Beyond its historic downtown storefronts, Union is also within reach of some of the region's most scenic outdoor spots. Located about 30 minutes from Union , the Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is a hidden gem with a lovely waterfall, rich history, and quiet beauty. Although it's where the Battle of Musgrove Mill was fought in 1780, it's also a recreation area along the Enoree River. There, visitors who enjoy birdwatching can see a wide range of species, including wild turkeys, bald eagles, cardinals, and great blue herons. There's also boating access, with canoe and kayak launches on the river. Those with a South Carolina fishing license can also fish in the river or in the on-site pond.
Sumter National Forest, home to one of South Carolina's best hikes and a spectacular 50-foot waterfall, is another haven for outdoor enthusiasts. The forest's Enoree Ranger District is located just over half an hour south of Union and offers opportunities for hiking, boating, all-terrain vehicles, and hunting target shooting. Visitors can also paddle along the 36-mile Enoree River Canoe Trail. It has several access points, but only two have concrete ramps: FS Road 339 Boat Ramp and Brazzelmans Bridge Boat Ramp. While the Enoree River doesn't offer riverside platform camping like "The Amazon of North Carolina," paddlers with a permit can camp along its banks. For visitors looking for a multi-day experience in Sumter National Forest, there are a handful of campsites ranging from $5 to $10 per day.