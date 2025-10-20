One Of South Carolina's Best Hikes Is A Magical National Forest Trail To A Spectacular 50-Foot Waterfall
Though it gets overshadowed by its Carolina neighbor to the north, South Carolina does have a secretly rich assortment of amazing outdoor destinations all its own. Far from the historic Southern charm of cities like Charleston, South Carolina boasts natural wonders like Congaree National Park's towering trees and paddling trails or the eye-catching mountains of Table Rock. Deep in the heart of South Carolina's underrated national forests lie several of the Southeast's best hiking trails, complete with magical scenery that rivals the most famous sights in the Appalachian Mountains. One of these gems is the magnificent Yellow Branch Falls and its hiking trail.
A well-placed waterfall usually makes any hike worth the journey. Going by appearance alone, Yellow Branch Falls would be a worthwhile hiking excursion no matter the state of the trail itself. However, the trail happens to be an enchanting outdoor trek through one of South Carolina's most overlooked eco-regions, complete with exquisite forest scenery just an hour and a half drive from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. And though the trail does have a few challenging sections, the climax at Yellow Branch Falls presents one of the most sublime shots you're likely to find in the Palmetto State (and arguably the Southeast as a whole). This gives the Yellow Branch Falls Trail a strong case for a spot among the top-tier of South Carolina hikes.
Discover South Carolina's secret waterfall gem
Yellow Branch Falls is located in the Andrew Pickens Ranger District of Sumter National Forest, where South Carolina's northwestern corner intersects with the spectacular Blue Ridge Mountains. Sumter National Forest is jointly administered with South Carolina's underrated Francis Marion National Forest, which shines with beautiful coastal ecosystems and paddling trails. But Sumter National Forest preserves a much more mountainous landscape within the rugged Ellicott Rock Wilderness. Here, steep terrain and abundant waterways create picturesque waterfalls, including Yellow Branch Falls.
Yellow Branch Falls measures around 50 feet high and 75 feet across. These dimensions alone would make the falls a notable sight to behold. However, Yellow Branch Falls also has a distinctive appearance that sets it apart from other South Carolina waterfalls. Rather than a single vertical drop, Yellow Branch Falls features a series of distinct layers spread out in a unique "clamshell" shape, with white cascading water creating a beautiful multi-tiered wedding cake effect.
The waterfall sits carved into a picturesque rocky ravine buried in the heart of Sumter National Forest's extraordinary woodland ecosystem. This setting not only provides a stunning backdrop to Yellow Branch Falls itself, but it also makes the three-mile hike to the falls one of South Carolina's most scenic. The mountainous forests around northwestern South Carolina are among the most biologically diverse in the eastern United States, with a treasure trove of flora decorating the hike to the falls. Yellow Branch Falls pours through a vibrant mixed pine and hardwood forest, with abundant displays of wildflowers, moss-covered rocks, and a rich green canopy overhead (which takes on dazzling fall colors in the autumn).
Other sights to see near Yellow Branch Falls
The hike to Yellow Branch Falls is a perfect "Goldilocks" type excursion: long and invigorating enough to occupy a full day, but not so challenging to be out of reach for most hikers. The full Yellow Branch Falls Trail is about 3.1 miles long, covering much of the Yellow Branch Creek Valley (which might, during periods of wet weather, present even more waterfalls along the trail). The first mile or so is relatively flat and easy, though the trail does get a bit steeper and more precarious as you approach the falls. If you're up for more of a challenge, supplement your visit to Yellow Branch Falls with the nearby Lohr's Falls, a 35-foot cascade separated from Yellow Branch Falls by rocky and undeveloped terrain. As there's no designated trail to Lohr's Falls, it requires a more dangerous trek, so exercise caution.
Alternatively, the attached Yellow Branch Nature Trail is a much easier and more tranquil loop hike through the scenic forests nearby. It begins at the Yellow Branch Picnic Area, just off of South Carolina's Highway 28. With picnic tables, restrooms, and shelter pavilions, this picnic area is a great place to relax and grab a bite to eat after (or before) the hike to the falls. The Andrew Pickens Ranger District also has several great campsites at the Cherry Hill Recreation Area, Burrells Ford, and the Cassidy Bridge Hunt Camp, among others. The nearby community of Walhalla is a charming Blue Ridge Mountain Trail city, with plenty of modern lodging options as well.