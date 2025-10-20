One Of South Carolina's Best Hikes Is A Magical National Forest Trail To A Spectacular 50-Foot Waterfall

Though it gets overshadowed by its Carolina neighbor to the north, South Carolina does have a secretly rich assortment of amazing outdoor destinations all its own. Far from the historic Southern charm of cities like Charleston, South Carolina boasts natural wonders like Congaree National Park's towering trees and paddling trails or the eye-catching mountains of Table Rock. Deep in the heart of South Carolina's underrated national forests lie several of the Southeast's best hiking trails, complete with magical scenery that rivals the most famous sights in the Appalachian Mountains. One of these gems is the magnificent Yellow Branch Falls and its hiking trail.

A well-placed waterfall usually makes any hike worth the journey. Going by appearance alone, Yellow Branch Falls would be a worthwhile hiking excursion no matter the state of the trail itself. However, the trail happens to be an enchanting outdoor trek through one of South Carolina's most overlooked eco-regions, complete with exquisite forest scenery just an hour and a half drive from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. And though the trail does have a few challenging sections, the climax at Yellow Branch Falls presents one of the most sublime shots you're likely to find in the Palmetto State (and arguably the Southeast as a whole). This gives the Yellow Branch Falls Trail a strong case for a spot among the top-tier of South Carolina hikes.