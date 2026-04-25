'The Amazon Of North Carolina' Starts On A Remote River Trail Adventure Perfect For Camping And Paddling

Starting in Roanoke Rapids, a stunning city with a historic downtown and charming shops, the Roanoke River State Trail stretches over 100 miles and offers a unique network of more than a dozen riverside campsites designed for paddlers traveling down the river. Raised above the water, these wooden platforms are connected by narrow boardwalks that wind through the vegetation. Some are enclosed, while others are open-air decks where campers can set up tents.

Spending the night along the Roanoke River offers a true off-the-grid experience. Dense forest stretches in every direction, with the sounds of wildlife echoing through the trees even after sunset. Along the way, paddlers may spot a wide range of animals that call the river home, including beavers, bobcats, and over 200 species of birds. One of these is the great blue heron, a wading bird that is often compared to a pterodactyl because of its towering size and deep, guttural squawk.

Many paddlers plan their routes ahead of time. One route recommended by Roanoke River Partners is the Lower Roanoke stretch between Williamston and the Hwy 45 Bridge near Plymouth. The journey can be completed over four days, beginning at the Roanoke River Boardwalk & Boat Ramp and ending at the Plymouth Boating Access Area, with stops at Conine, Cypress Cathedral, and Bear Run campsites. Additionally, those looking to get some fishing in can center their trip around a visit to Weldon, North Carolina's "Rockfish Capital of the World." Trips along the trail are usually one-way, so paddlers will also need to plan their transportation. Boat ramps along the river offer places to launch and park. However, because the put-in and take-out locations are different, visitors should arrange shuttle transportation to avoid having to paddle back to their point of origin.