Between Wilmington And Fayetteville Is North Carolina's Lakeside State Park With Peaceful Fishing And Hiking

Fayetteville, North Carolina, is steeped in history, having been founded over 250 years ago. It has been designated as an All-American City and is widely known for hosting one of the world's largest military bases, Fort Bragg. Some 90 miles to the southeast, the beachy town of Wilmington is renowned for being North Carolina's cleanest city. Between the two is a unique North Carolina destination with peaceful fishing and hiking opportunities, Singletary Lake State Park.

Singletary Lake, which covers 572 acres, is part of the Carolina bay lakes. These lakes are scattered across the Atlantic coast states from Florida to New Jersey and are essentially depressions in the land that accumulated water and became natural lakes or bays. Although around 500,000 of them are thought to exist in the Southeastern U.S., Singletary Lake is substantially larger than most. A number of the bigger ones, including Singletary, have been developed as state parks in North Carolina.

The land surrounding Singletary Lake was first utilized as a group camp facility. It's since expanded into a public use area for activities such as fishing, hiking, and paddling. Today, the park lies about a dozen miles northwest of the town of Kelly on NC-53 W and spans 649 acres surrounding the lake, including nearly 4 miles of shoreline. The unique wetlands ecosystem and environment of Singletary and other Carolina bay lakes is filled with an array of flora and fauna. Because of this, Singletary Lake State Park is part of the North Carolina Science Trail and offers a variety of programs and guided tours to help educate visitors on the area's wildlife and natural features.