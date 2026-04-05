North Carolina's Outer Banks Fishing Pier Is A Scenic Stop For Great Catches And Lovely Sunrises

While many people on North Carolina's coastline choose to embrace the seaside setting by getting out on the water, sticking to the state's piers can be equally prolific for fishing and sightseeing alike. The state's Outer Banks are particularly ideal for enthralling land-based adventures, home to places like Currituck National Wildlife Refuge with its pristine beaches, dunes, and wild horses. But if it's great fishing, sunrises, and seaside recreation you're seeking, you might want to check out Avalon Pier.

Known predominantly as a fishing destination, Avalon Pier also offers entertainment, dining, and spectacular Atlantic Ocean scenery. It's located in Kill Devil Hills, an underrated North Carolina beach town with sand dunes and shops about 200 miles east of Raleigh and 90 miles south of Virginia Beach. Family-friendly fishing takes center stage here most days of the year, with croaker, mullet, bluefish, speckled trout, and other species caught off the pier. If you want to reel in some of the bigger catches, such as mackerel and cobia, you often have more luck at the end of the pier.

At about 700 feet long, there's ample space for anglers to spread out, though many end up clustering towards the end where the water hits about 12 to 15 feet deep. This is quite a rustic pier, dating back to 1958, but it has a good width and ample supporting structures, as well as some timber seating and cleaning stations. You can bring your own rods or rent them from the pier for a flat $8 day rate. This is in addition to the $17.50 pier entry fee for adults ($6 for children 17 or younger) who want to fish.