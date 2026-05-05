Wisconsin's Sprawling State Forest Along Lake Superior Has Peaceful Trails, Shaded Campsites, And Trophy Fishing

Wisconsin is blessed to have more than 800 miles of Great Lakes shoreline. While the Lake Michigan waterfront in the east has cities like Milwaukee and Green Bay, the northern Lake Superior shore is significantly more secluded. Up in that remote region of pine forests is where you'll find the Brule River State Forest. Located 5 hours north of Madison and only 45 minutes east of Duluth, Minnesota, this remote state forest offers 47,000 acres of seclusion to disconnect on a weekend camping trip, with quiet hikes through the trees and a beautiful stretch of Lake Superior shore.

At the center of the park is the 44-mile Bois Brule River, which snakes north through the forest to Lake Superior, offering unforgettable kayaking, canoeing, and fishing opportunities. Trout fishing on the Brule River is so highly-regarded and serene that it's nicknamed the "River of Presidents" because five of the nation's leaders have visited and fished this Northern Wisconsin gem, including Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight Eisenhower.

"The Brule River and State Forest is not only a state treasure, it's a national treasure," wrote one past visitor on Google Reviews. "The forests are lush and untouched. They have a nice riverside campground nestled against the pristine, cool spring-fed river. You can rent or bring your own canoes or kayaks to paddle down this navigable yet challenging river. You pass in front of several secluded historic estates along the way to your exit point." The infrastructure is minimal, but the Brule River State Forest has everything you'd need for a weekend escape or a peaceful day trip into the forest. It's a wilderness of well-marked trails, river access points, and the elusive serenity of deep nature.