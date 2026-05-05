Wisconsin's Sprawling State Forest Along Lake Superior Has Peaceful Trails, Shaded Campsites, And Trophy Fishing
Wisconsin is blessed to have more than 800 miles of Great Lakes shoreline. While the Lake Michigan waterfront in the east has cities like Milwaukee and Green Bay, the northern Lake Superior shore is significantly more secluded. Up in that remote region of pine forests is where you'll find the Brule River State Forest. Located 5 hours north of Madison and only 45 minutes east of Duluth, Minnesota, this remote state forest offers 47,000 acres of seclusion to disconnect on a weekend camping trip, with quiet hikes through the trees and a beautiful stretch of Lake Superior shore.
At the center of the park is the 44-mile Bois Brule River, which snakes north through the forest to Lake Superior, offering unforgettable kayaking, canoeing, and fishing opportunities. Trout fishing on the Brule River is so highly-regarded and serene that it's nicknamed the "River of Presidents" because five of the nation's leaders have visited and fished this Northern Wisconsin gem, including Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight Eisenhower.
"The Brule River and State Forest is not only a state treasure, it's a national treasure," wrote one past visitor on Google Reviews. "The forests are lush and untouched. They have a nice riverside campground nestled against the pristine, cool spring-fed river. You can rent or bring your own canoes or kayaks to paddle down this navigable yet challenging river. You pass in front of several secluded historic estates along the way to your exit point." The infrastructure is minimal, but the Brule River State Forest has everything you'd need for a weekend escape or a peaceful day trip into the forest. It's a wilderness of well-marked trails, river access points, and the elusive serenity of deep nature.
Camping and peaceful hiking trails at Brule River State Forest
Following the Bois Brule River, the Brule State Forest stretches for around 30 miles in a thin, north-to-south rectangular shape. It's a massive protected natural area with two campgrounds, roughly 6 miles apart, and both are quite rustic. The southern campground is the Bois Brule Campground, a short mile and a half from the town of Brule. It has 22 sites (17 pull-in and five walk-in), a picnic area, canoe landing, and easy access to hiking trails. To the north is the Copper Range Campground, which has 17 sites and is the local anglers' favorite due to its proximity to fishing holes. All sites can be reserved online.
Both campgrounds have vault toilets and hand pumps for water, but there are no electric hookups, and cell phone service is limited, so it's truly a place to disconnect. But no electricity means planning ahead a bit. Pack the lanterns, prep some food in advance, and follow these DIY camping hacks that instantly improve your outdoor adventure. Also, bug spray might be a good idea. Some visitors mention battling mosquitoes, and, depending on the weather, these northern woods can be swarming in the summer.
The campgrounds are well-connected to hiking trails, with trailheads nearby, such as the Stoney Hill Loop, a casual, hour-long circle that starts near the Bois Brule Campground. Branching out from the Copper Range Campground, there's a trail along the river that's just under a mile long. And there are plenty more scattered throughout this state forest. Note that the park is huge, so you'll need to jump in the car to reach many of the trailheads, like the Brule Bog Boardwalk Trail, which is located in the park's south near Upper St. Croix Lake.
Fishing and more on the Lake Superior shore
The fishing on the Brule River is so iconic that multiple presidents ventured into the deep Wisconsin forest to try their luck on the body of water. It's famous for being a world-class trout stream, but visitors will also find Chinook and coho salmon. There's a state fish hatchery tucked in the protected forest, and thousands of anglers come annually to cast lines from a quiet riverbend — some also fly fish. There are many public-access points with parking, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has a fact sheet with all necessary information, from hot spots to regulations and seasonal updates.
The winding Brule River is also ideal for a peaceful paddle. The campgrounds sit on the river and have canoe landings, making it easy to set off. "Our family of 6 did a tandem kayak float," wrote one visitor on Google Reviews. "We saw a bear on the way in and several bald eagles flying around us. The scenery is gorgeous, and there's just enough rapids to keep it interesting. We were novice kayakers and had an absolute blast." There are designated launch and disembark spots along the river, and most of it is quite relaxing, but there is a modest section of class II rapids. The best part is that you can connect with Brule River Canoe Rental for equipment and utilize their shuttle service, eliminating the transportation logistics headaches.
Eventually, the Brule River empties into Lake Superior, the cleanest lake in America. The Brule River State Forest has 9 miles of shoreline, and the Brule River Road takes you right to the mouth of the river, where there's a long stretch of sandy beach perfect for a sunset stroll. For more Lake Superior vibes and world-class kayaking, head an hour east to the Apostle Islands, the Midwest's most majestic collection of islands.