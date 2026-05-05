The Second-Best Place To Retire In 2026 Is A Senior-Friendly Ohio River City With Quiet Living And Local Eats

Head about 45 minutes due west from Pittsburgh, and you'll find yourself in the charming small city of Weirton, West Virginia. Located in the state's Northern Panhandle along the east bank of the Ohio River, this spot gained a new claim to fame in 2026. It ranked second on U.S. News & World Report's list of the 250 Best Places to Retire, the only town in the state to feature in the top 50 (though the Northern Panhandle's largest city, Wheeling, also made the list at No. 61).

The first pioneers settled in the fertile valley at the mouth of Harmon Creek in the 1700s, but like many Ohio River towns, Weirton grew thanks to the steel industry. It's named for E.T. Weir, who built the first steel mills here in 1909, transforming it from a small farming community into a bustling industrial hub. At its peak in the mid-20th century, Weirton Steel was the fifth-largest steel producer in the United States, and the town of Weirton was home to more than 28,000 people.

Today, Weirton is more known for its people than its industry, as this underrated mountain town is known for its rich heritage and quaint charm. The many immigrants who came to work in the steel mills made the town a melting pot of cultures, and its population today is diverse, friendly, and welcoming for people who want to join its tight-knit community. It's an especially good area for retirees to find friends, considering that about a quarter of Weirton's population is over the age of 65. Add in its affordability, low crime rate, and variety of entertainment options, and it's easy to see why this under-the-radar gem landed such a high spot in the U.S. News rankings.