The Second-Best Place To Retire In 2026 Is A Senior-Friendly Ohio River City With Quiet Living And Local Eats
Head about 45 minutes due west from Pittsburgh, and you'll find yourself in the charming small city of Weirton, West Virginia. Located in the state's Northern Panhandle along the east bank of the Ohio River, this spot gained a new claim to fame in 2026. It ranked second on U.S. News & World Report's list of the 250 Best Places to Retire, the only town in the state to feature in the top 50 (though the Northern Panhandle's largest city, Wheeling, also made the list at No. 61).
The first pioneers settled in the fertile valley at the mouth of Harmon Creek in the 1700s, but like many Ohio River towns, Weirton grew thanks to the steel industry. It's named for E.T. Weir, who built the first steel mills here in 1909, transforming it from a small farming community into a bustling industrial hub. At its peak in the mid-20th century, Weirton Steel was the fifth-largest steel producer in the United States, and the town of Weirton was home to more than 28,000 people.
Today, Weirton is more known for its people than its industry, as this underrated mountain town is known for its rich heritage and quaint charm. The many immigrants who came to work in the steel mills made the town a melting pot of cultures, and its population today is diverse, friendly, and welcoming for people who want to join its tight-knit community. It's an especially good area for retirees to find friends, considering that about a quarter of Weirton's population is over the age of 65. Add in its affordability, low crime rate, and variety of entertainment options, and it's easy to see why this under-the-radar gem landed such a high spot in the U.S. News rankings.
What makes Weirton ideal for retirees?
With a population of around 18,000 people, Weirton is large enough to have necessities and entertainment close at hand, but without the congestion and noise of a large metro area. Tucked along its streets, you'll find unique independent businesses like the stylist-owned SerenDipity Boutique or Weirton Book Company (which sells tasty frozen treats and candy along with books). Along with the stores and restaurants on Main Street, other commercial areas like the Weirton Shopping Plaza and Three Springs Crossing give residents somewhere close to shop wherever they live in town.
The local restaurant scene has a good variety, too. Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs & Grille has been serving up sandwiches and barbecue for more than 20 years. For Mediterranean flavors, you can enjoy the Greek American fare at Theo Yianni's or the Italian cuisine and wines at La Cucina. The area even has its own take on pizza, known as Ohio Valley-style pizza, which was invented just over the Ohio border in the historic town of Steubenville. There's a location of the same shop, DiCarlo's, in downtown Weirton where you can get a taste of this local specialty.
Weirton also checks a lot of practical boxes that many people look for in a retirement destination. It has a crime rate well below both the national and West Virginia averages (via Neighborhood Scout) and is very affordable, with an overall cost of living about 25% below the national average. Healthcare access is another point in Weirton's favor. Along with Weirton Medical Center and other healthcare facilities right in town, nearby Pittsburgh has some of the best medical facilities in the country, giving Weirton's residents easy access to high-level medical care. In 2020, ApartmentGuide ranked Pittsburgh No. 6 in the U.S. for healthcare.
Best senior-friendly things to do in Weirton
It's easy to stay busy living in Weirton. Golfers can join the Williams Golf & Country Club; its 18-hole course is right along the river, offering players great views of the valley. If you're more into hiking or biking, the Northern Panhandle Rail Trail runs from Weirton to Carnegie, about 29 miles to the east, following the path of Harmon Creek through West Virginia. The Collier Friends of the Panhandle Trail also organizes events like night walks and the Rock the Quarry festival that can be great ways to meet fellow outdoor enthusiasts.
If you'd rather be active indoors, Millsop Community Center has a pool, sports courts, an extensive gym, and membership plans for seniors. It also hosts community events like the Festival of Nations, an annual spring event that celebrates the town's diverse cultural heritage with food, dance, and music. Folks interested in local history can also visit the Weirton Area Museum and Cultural Center, or take a quick trip across the river to the Jefferson County Historical Association in Steubenville, which also has frontier re-enactments and massive murals that give more glimpses into the region's past.
Along with the entertainment in Weirton, there are more options nearby. Mountaineer Casino, a 20-minute drive north, has slots, table games, and live racing, six restaurants, and entertainment, like live music and comedy shows. Even more live performances can be found 15 minutes south at Striplight Community Theatre in Follansbee, or about 15 minutes east to the Pavilion at Star Lake, a popular venue for touring performers.