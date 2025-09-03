A Midwest 'City Of Murals' Is A Historic Town Famous For Its Controversial Ohio Valley-Style Pizza

Welcome to Steubenville, Ohio, a Midwestern town where art, history, and a touch of culinary controversy collide. This historic Ohio River community is best known as the "City of Murals," with more than 25 large-scale artworks adorning its downtown buildings, but it holds another, more debated claim to fame: The invention of the divisive Ohio Valley-style pizza. For visitors, this former steel and coal town offers plenty to see, taste, and do in its colorful historic center.

Before it was known for pizza and murals, Steubenville played a significant role in American history. Founded in 1797 on the banks of the Ohio River, the city was named for Fort Steuben, an outpost built a decade earlier to protect surveyors mapping the Northwest Territory. Although the fort was short-lived, the town endured, and even hosted a brief stop by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark on their way to one of the best destinations in the Pacific Northwest. Steubenville became an industrial powerhouse from the late 19th through the mid-20th century as part of a 30-mile stretch of steel mills along the Ohio River.

The city has also produced several notable figures. On the historical front, prominent locals include Edwin Stanton, who served as Abraham Lincoln's secretary of war during the Civil War, and the Tuskegee Airmen brothers, Jerome and Ellis Edwards. In pop culture, the city gave the world an icon of entertainment: Dean Martin. All of these individuals are prominently featured in the Steubenville's celebrated mural collection, preserving their legacies in the very community that shaped them.