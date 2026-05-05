Florida's Free Nature Park Sandwiched Between Sarasota And Fort Myers Has Hiking Trails, Wildlife, And Family Fun

As soon as I pulled my car into the nature park, I was instantly greeted by the welcoming committee — two lazy iguanas lounging alongside the road. That's when I knew this was going to be a fun adventure. My journey had led me to Cedar Point Environmental Park, which is sandwiched between Sarasota and Fort Myers. I personally found it to be a fun addition to my trip to Southwest Florida. Even better, it was free.

I stumbled upon it when I was visiting Englewood Beach. This is a Florida beach town that could pass for the Caribbean, and I thoroughly enjoyed my morning beach walks along the blue water. However, I decided to mix things up and check out some of the local hiking trails, too. I drove over the bridge that led me away from beachside vibes and into the serene nature escape known as Cedar Point Environmental Park.

This free nature park has multiple trails, and being situated alongside Lemon Bay allowed for some waterfront views along the way, too. I personally traveled there as a solo hiker on a mission to be one with nature — and maybe do a little birding along the way. I'm a self-professed bird nerd who is constantly researching the best birdwatching destinations in Florida. Since this nature park is a part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, I felt it deserved a visit since it was nearby. It ended up being a really cool add-on to my trip. I was also impressed with the amenities the park had for young nature enthusiasts, making it seem like a very family-friendly option.