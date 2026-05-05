Florida's Free Nature Park Sandwiched Between Sarasota And Fort Myers Has Hiking Trails, Wildlife, And Family Fun
As soon as I pulled my car into the nature park, I was instantly greeted by the welcoming committee — two lazy iguanas lounging alongside the road. That's when I knew this was going to be a fun adventure. My journey had led me to Cedar Point Environmental Park, which is sandwiched between Sarasota and Fort Myers. I personally found it to be a fun addition to my trip to Southwest Florida. Even better, it was free.
I stumbled upon it when I was visiting Englewood Beach. This is a Florida beach town that could pass for the Caribbean, and I thoroughly enjoyed my morning beach walks along the blue water. However, I decided to mix things up and check out some of the local hiking trails, too. I drove over the bridge that led me away from beachside vibes and into the serene nature escape known as Cedar Point Environmental Park.
This free nature park has multiple trails, and being situated alongside Lemon Bay allowed for some waterfront views along the way, too. I personally traveled there as a solo hiker on a mission to be one with nature — and maybe do a little birding along the way. I'm a self-professed bird nerd who is constantly researching the best birdwatching destinations in Florida. Since this nature park is a part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, I felt it deserved a visit since it was nearby. It ended up being a really cool add-on to my trip. I was also impressed with the amenities the park had for young nature enthusiasts, making it seem like a very family-friendly option.
The hiking trails at Cedar Point Environmental Park
The trails at Cedar Point Environmental Park aren't difficult and are appropriate for novice hikers. You can have a good 1 to 2-mile hike and see some natural diversity along the way. You'll hike along well-marked trails through hardwoods, but a short walk will take you to marshy land along the bay. You'll get to see the gnarled roots of the mangroves, and you can even splash around in the clear, shallow water if you like. I definitely took advantage of that opportunity to take a dip and cool off before making the short hike back.
I found the trails at this nature park to be well-maintained and very easy to navigate. You can certainly take a hike on your own and have a great time. However, on select dates, there are free guided hikes at this park, as well as others in the area. There are also free group wading adventures that allow you to get out and learn about the local marine life. I suggest checking the online calendar before going if you're hoping for a guided adventure, though. If you want to take a virtual walk on the trails before you go to see what it's like, you can do that, too. You can even take a virtual wading tour and get a feel for walking in the bay.
If you're bringing along the kids, you may also want to check out the Cedar Point Story Walk when you're there. It was created by local artists and is a self-guided walking experience for families. You follow along a path that takes you to numbered signs, and at each stop, more of the story is unveiled to you.
Wildlife and family fun
The on-site playground is another fun amenity for families. The kids' play area is actually one of the first things that got my attention when I arrived at this nature park. Although I personally wasn't looking for the playground, it's hard to miss since it's shaped like a bald eagle sitting beside a nest.
If you're hoping to see real bald eagles soaring through the sky here, it's entirely possible. According to eBird, more than 192 avian species have been observed there, including our national bird. The birds are plentiful, and I, of course, enjoyed seeing the iguanas when I arrived. However, I was also pleasantly surprised to see a gopher tortoise during my visit. This is a threatened species, but this is one spot you can see them. You may also get lucky enough to see other wildlife, including bobcats on land, and dolphins swimming in the bay.
As a Florida local, I can attest that this region of the state is a must-visit. The park is located about an hour south of Sarasota and a little over an hour north of Fort Myers. Many visitors also get to this region by flying into Punta Gorda Airport (PGD). If you do that, you can drive west and get to the park in about 50 minutes. Low-cost carrier Allegiant is the main airline serving PGD, and of course, booking with a budget airline is one of the best ways to find cheap flights. That makes it an affordable way to pack up the family for some weekend fun at Cedar Point Environmental Park.