Michigan's Historic Upper Peninsula Community Surrounded By Lakes Has Scenic Camping, Fishing, And Tasty Eats
The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is famously gorgeous and remote. Despite its size – over 16,000 square miles (nearly 30% of Michigan's land mass) and being more than a five-hour drive from east to west — the U.P. is very sparsely populated, holding only 3% of Michigan's residents. Tucked throughout the rolling forests and along the Great Lakes shoreline are many charming communities, and only a handful have a population of more than 10,000. Most towns on this great expanse of Northern Midwest nature are smaller locales like Gwinn.
Located 4.5 hours north of Milwaukee, Gwinn is historically a mining town, like many other Upper Peninsula villages. The town was established by the Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Mining Company in the early 1900s to serve as housing for workers. These days, it's a quiet community of just over 1,000 residents that is surrounded by the natural beauty the peninsula is famous for. It might not be directly on Lake Superior, but Gwinn is encircled by smaller inland lakes that are peaceful oases, perfect for fishing from shore, a kayak, or a small boat. State forests nearby offer hiking and lakeside camping, while ORV trails, which convert to snowmobile trails in winter, crisscross the region.
Gwinn is well-positioned for access to all that sweeping wilderness, while its quiet streets are lined with century-old buildings that feature local businesses and small-town restaurants. It's an ideal destination for those looking to camp on the lake, spend the day fishing or paddling the tree-lined waters, and enjoy the rural peace of the Upper Peninsula.
Enjoying the great outdoors in Gwinn, Michigan
As a rural town tucked in a great expanse of wilderness, seclusion and nature are the biggest draws, so many overnight options follow in that vein. There are various rental cabins near Gwinn for a quiet stay with some modern amenities, like the Cedar Cottage on East Bass Lake, which has a lakeside jacuzzi and sauna. And there are also multiple state campgrounds nearby, located along lakeshores and offering a great balance of remote yet approachable natural getaways. A few miles east of Gwinn, Little Lake State Forest Campground has 16 sites and a small beach. Bass Lake State Forest Campground is 10 miles west with 22 sites on Bass Lake (pictured above) for tents or larger RVs. And Anderson Lake West State Forest Campground offers 13 more lakeside sites and a few miles of hiking trails through the trees, just 5 miles southwest of Gwinn.
All three remote state parks have similarities and lean to the rustic side as far as campgrounds go. They're first-come, first-serve, with vault toilets and drinking water out of hand-pump wells, but no electricity. All are great options for pitching a tent amongst the tall pines, enjoying loon calls with your morning coffee, and canoeing the day away or casting lines, because fishing is popular at these faraway lakes.
The lakeside campgrounds each have boat launches and a variety of fish species swimming below the surface, like smallmouth, yellow perch, and walleye. The 78-acre Johnson Lake is another one right outside of Gwinn that is popular with anglers, while Little Shag Lake is great during the summer and is known to have bluegill, trout, and muskie (don't forget this simple pool noodle fishing hack to keep your rods safe).
Where to eat and stay in this historic Upper Peninsula town
The small-town historic streets of Gwinn are also worth checking out, whether it be for camping necessities, a hot meal, or overnight stays during the winter months (or the rest of the year if you're not into tenting). Just off of downtown, The Model Towne Inn is a no-frills hotel with solid ratings and direct access to the ORV trails. For fishing supplies, Gwinn Bait and Tackle has advice, gear, and anything else for a successful lake adventure, as customer John wrote, "All the fishing stuff you need for the many awesome lakes in the area."
There are a few cozy spots for lunch or dinner. Daisy Joe's Ice Cream Parlour & Diner is a friendly place for a pizza or root beer float, while the Knuckle Sandwich has a larger menu and rave reviews, like "these sandwiches heal my soul!" For something a little more refined, Up North Lodge is just outside of town, boasting over 1,000 reviews from visitors praising everything from the ambiance to the prime rib. All are great options when passing through or to break the monotony of hot dogs over the fire when camping.
Gwinn's central location is another perk, because much of the Upper Peninsula can be reached with a short drive. Heading north to Lake Superior, the cleanest lake in America, opens up numerous destinations worth extending a vacation for. Marquette, for example, is a small Michigan city on Lake Superior's shores. It's 30 minutes from Gwinn and has more fishing options, but it's also just a charming city to stroll, featuring historic lighthouses, beaches, museums, and laid-back locales like the beloved Blackrocks Brewery, with its outdoor patio, food trucks, and live music.