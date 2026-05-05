Michigan's Historic Upper Peninsula Community Surrounded By Lakes Has Scenic Camping, Fishing, And Tasty Eats

The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is famously gorgeous and remote. Despite its size – over 16,000 square miles (nearly 30% of Michigan's land mass) and being more than a five-hour drive from east to west — the U.P. is very sparsely populated, holding only 3% of Michigan's residents. Tucked throughout the rolling forests and along the Great Lakes shoreline are many charming communities, and only a handful have a population of more than 10,000. Most towns on this great expanse of Northern Midwest nature are smaller locales like Gwinn.

Located 4.5 hours north of Milwaukee, Gwinn is historically a mining town, like many other Upper Peninsula villages. The town was established by the Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Mining Company in the early 1900s to serve as housing for workers. These days, it's a quiet community of just over 1,000 residents that is surrounded by the natural beauty the peninsula is famous for. It might not be directly on Lake Superior, but Gwinn is encircled by smaller inland lakes that are peaceful oases, perfect for fishing from shore, a kayak, or a small boat. State forests nearby offer hiking and lakeside camping, while ORV trails, which convert to snowmobile trails in winter, crisscross the region.

Gwinn is well-positioned for access to all that sweeping wilderness, while its quiet streets are lined with century-old buildings that feature local businesses and small-town restaurants. It's an ideal destination for those looking to camp on the lake, spend the day fishing or paddling the tree-lined waters, and enjoy the rural peace of the Upper Peninsula.