A Major Budget US Airline Has Shut Down Leaving Travelers With Fewer Options
Frequent flyers, take note: your choices for bargain-priced airfares just became more limited. Spirit Airlines, the budget-friendly airline widely regarded as the safest choice for travel in America, shut down on Saturday, May 2, 2026, leaving travelers with fewer options.
Reports about Spirit's closure circulated in early May, after the airline failed to secure a deal with the U.S. government, which had reportedly offered a $500 million bailout package. By Saturday, the airline confirmed in a statement that it would indeed be "winding down all operations," effective immediately. "To our Guests: all flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available," the airline said on its website. "We are proud of the impact of our ultra-low-cost model on the industry over the last 33 years and had hoped to serve our Guests for many years to come."
Spirit, like many other airlines — including Air Canada, which has been cutting some of its most important flights – has tried to maintain business as usual as jet fuel prices surge. But the budget carrier was facing big problems before the current fuel crisis. Spirit had declared bankruptcy twice and made big changes last fall due to its ongoing financial struggles, like cutting flight capacity by about 25% and eliminating service to several cities, including popular destinations such as Portland and San Diego.
Spirit Airlines is closing for good
So what do travelers need to know? First, if you have existing reservations on the airline, don't go to the airport. All flights have been canceled. If you purchased your ticket directly from Spirit with a credit or debit card, your refund will be processed automatically. Those who made flight arrangements through a travel agent should contact the agent, who can assist with securing a refund. And if you booked your ticket using frequent flyer points or a voucher, compensation "will be determined at a later date through the bankruptcy court process," according to the airline. You can check your refund status online.
Next, if you're still planning to fly, you'll need to seek out alternative options. Look for airfares on other budget-friendly airlines like Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines, and stay alert for advertised "rescue fares" offered by other companies. Some airlines have already announced fare caps on routes they share with Spirit. American Airlines, for instance, announced it is prepared to support affected customers with discounted fares and additional capacity, and United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and Frontier are offering similar deals.
Even with other airlines pitching in to help travelers, it's a tough (read: expensive) time to book flights. There's no doubt that travelers have fewer options with a major budget carrier shutting down. On the other hand, it's a great time to consider traveling by train, such as Amtrak's Crescent route, a wildly scenic coast-to-coast journey that runs between New York City and New Orleans. Or hit the open road to explore one of the most stunning and storied routes in the U.S., including Route 66, California's Pacific Coast Highway, or the Blue Ridge Parkway on the East Coast, nicknamed "America's Favorite Drive."