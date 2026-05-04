A Major Budget US Airline Has Shut Down Leaving Travelers With Fewer Options

Frequent flyers, take note: your choices for bargain-priced airfares just became more limited. Spirit Airlines, the budget-friendly airline widely regarded as the safest choice for travel in America, shut down on Saturday, May 2, 2026, leaving travelers with fewer options.

Reports about Spirit's closure circulated in early May, after the airline failed to secure a deal with the U.S. government, which had reportedly offered a $500 million bailout package. By Saturday, the airline confirmed in a statement that it would indeed be "winding down all operations," effective immediately. "To our Guests: all flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available," the airline said on its website. "We are proud of the impact of our ultra-low-cost model on the industry over the last 33 years and had hoped to serve our Guests for many years to come."

Spirit, like many other airlines — including Air Canada, which has been cutting some of its most important flights – has tried to maintain business as usual as jet fuel prices surge. But the budget carrier was facing big problems before the current fuel crisis. Spirit had declared bankruptcy twice and made big changes last fall due to its ongoing financial struggles, like cutting flight capacity by about 25% and eliminating service to several cities, including popular destinations such as Portland and San Diego.