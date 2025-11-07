This Wildly Scenic US Train Ride Is A Coast-To-Coast Journey From Skyscrapers To Bayous

Embarking on a cross-country train journey provides visitors with the opportunity to experience the scenic surroundings from inside window-lined cars. In the U.S., Amtrak offers more than 21,000 miles across 46 states to more than 500 destinations for travelers to explore. This includes its longest route, the Texas Eagle, boasting diverse, breathtaking scenery of big cities, mountains, and rivers, and the California Zephyr, known as "America's greatest train journey," a cross-country marvel traversing seven scenic states. There's another wildly scenic train ride offering a coast-to-coast journey, and featuring diverse sights ranging from the skyscrapers of the Big Apple to the bayous of Louisiana.

Amtrak's Crescent route is a 30-hour, 1,370-mile adventure with a daily departure both southbound and northbound between New York City and New Orleans. Along its route, the Crescent passes through 12 states and Washington, D.C., while wandering from the Northeast through the core of America's South. This route has long served passenger train travel between the two cities, dating back to the 1920s when it was known as the Crescent Limited and operated by Southern Railway. The name came from one of New Orleans' nicknames as "the Crescent City," because the Mississippi River, which surrounds the city, forms the shape of a half moon.

Given its long journey, riding on the Crescent offers coach class service or sleeper cars, both roomette sleeper and bedroom sleeper (including meals). Train amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, a cafe car, and a lounge car for all passengers, and tickets start at $100 for coach seats, $400 for two people in a roomette sleeper, and $900 for two in the bedroom sleeper cabin.