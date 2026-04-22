Air Canada Is Cutting Some Of Its Most Important Flights — Here's Why

Air travel is facing its biggest fuel cost surges in years. Jet fuel prices have more than doubled since late February, when tensions in the Middle East escalated, causing supply concerns and pushing global energy prices higher. Air Canada is suspending six direct routes, including some important cross-border flights in North America. The most high-profile are from Toronto and Montreal to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, both halted from June through October 2026.

That amounts to four daily flights: three from Toronto and one from Montreal. Passengers can still fly between Canada and New York City with Air Canada, which will continue operating 34 daily flights into LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport — two of the busiest routes between the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the service between Salt Lake City and Toronto will be suspended starting in July 2026, with plans to resume in 2027. Domestically, Air Canada is also suspending direct flights from Fort McMurray to Vancouver and from Yellowknife to Toronto.

Jet fuel is typically an airline's biggest operating expense, accounting for just under 30% of total costs, according to a World Air Transport Statistics (WATS) report (via the International Air Transport Association). Prices had stabilized around $100 per barrel through much of 2024 and early 2025 after recovering a significant drop during the pandemic. In March 2026, however, prices skyrocketed, exceeding $200 per barrel. "Jet fuel prices have doubled since the start of the Iran conflict, affecting some lower profitability routes and flights which now are no longer economically feasible," Air Canada said in a statement on April 17. The airline spent over $5 billion on fuel in 2024, so when prices spike, some routes quickly become unprofitable. Before long, onboard amenities could be affected, too. Air Canada is one of the few in North America that still offers free alcohol – a perk that could come under pressure if costs continue to climb.