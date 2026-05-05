Arkansas' Old-World Village Just Outside The Ozarks Is A European-Style Getaway With Exceptional Wine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Much as it's fun to daydream about a European summer vacation, sometimes — whether due to soaring flight prices, or simply personal or work commitments making it difficult to take enough time out of everyday life — an international trip just isn't in the cards. Luckily, you can get a taste of old-world vibes without even leaving the continental United States by visiting the town of Wiederkehr Village, Arkansas. So the next time that you're looking for an easily accessible wine-country getaway that will have you feeling like you're in a European village (with delicious pours to match), you certainly shouldn't sleep on this one-of-a-kind Arkansas River Valley gem.

To get here, it's just an hour by car from Fayetteville or under 90 minutes from Bentonville, making Wiederkehr Village a quick and ideal destination for urbanites eager for a weekend escape. If you're arriving from further afield, you'll likely want to fly into Northwest Arkansas National Airport, 95 miles away (unless you happen to be traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth, in which case you can take a direct flight to Fort Smith Regional Airport, 44 miles from Wiederkehr Village). Wiederkehr Village's small size means that accommodation in the town proper is limited, but just outside the city limits, you'll find numerous options: there's conveniently-located RV camping in proximity, or you can opt for a quaint and welcoming inn like the nearby Lamplighter B&B or Ozark Inn & Suites. There are also numerous homes to rent on VRBO and Airbnb in the area.