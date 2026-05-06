The Oldest Museum In The US Is A South Carolina Landmark That Existed Even Before The American Revolution
Located in South Carolina, The Charleston Museum is the oldest and arguably one of the most interesting in the nation. Founded in 1773, the museum is definitely one of the must-see attractions for any history fiend visiting Charleston. The historic coastal city itself dates back to 1670, so it is no surprise that it features this museum, alongside one of the best historic districts to visit in America.
The Charleston Museum predates the American Revolution — it was actually created two years prior. Its founding places it firmly in the colonial era, offering a rare glimpse into a time before the United States even existed. Today, it holds an extensive collection spread over several permanent exhibits. Hours will go by as you explore the documents, Native American artifacts, historic weapons, and fine arts like paintings collected over more than two centuries. Over the years, the museum's collections have been relocated several times due to events such as fires and the Civil War. These collections finally found their current downtown location in the 1980s.
Getting to Charleston's Museum Mile from Charleston International Airport is pretty straightforward. This historic 1-mile section is home to six museums, as well as several preserved homes and other notable attractions. The airport is located about 12 miles from here, so rent a car, take a taxi, or use a rideshare app. Once you reach the area, it's easy to explore on foot, but the city also offers a free downtown shuttle called DASH. From here, you're just steps away from some of Charleston's most fascinating historical experiences.
Explore The Charleston Museum's fascinating exhibits
The Charleston Museum's galleries offer a deep dive into the area's history, from its colonial roots to more modern eras. One of the main galleries, Becoming Americans, examines what the city was like for residents during the Revolutionary War. Step back in time with exhibits that feature artifacts like documents and personal items owned by the colonial residents of the area. Another exhibit that focuses on a different war is City Under Siege. It explores the city's role in the Civil War, with informative panels as well as items like military uniforms and weapons.
Some of the most interesting exhibits explore the Lowcountry's cultural and natural history. In the Lowcountry History Hall, you can admire pottery fragments, stone tools, and goods used for trading. Displays include archaeological findings from Native American communities, decorative items from the households, and artefacts collected throughout the state. Another guest favorite is Beyond the Ashes, which explores the city's more contemporary history from the Jim Crow era to Charleston's role in the Civil Rights Movement.
In The Armory, expect to see over 600 firearms, swords, and military objects dating back to the 18th century. Meanwhile, the Bunting Natural History Gallery shifts the focus to prehistoric times. Fossils, mounted skeletons, and animal remains give you a glimpse of how the area evolved. Among the displays are a nearly 20-foot-long crocodile cast, fossils from millions of years ago before the Ice Age, and taxidermied birds and mammals that once lived in the area.
Discover The Charleston Museum's historic homes
Charleston is a gorgeous city that blends a striking European appearance with southern charm, so it's no surprise that it has beautiful historic houses. Two of these homes are managed by The Charleston Museum. Just across the street, you can visit the Joseph Manigault House. Built in 1803, its architectural details were inspired by the Adam style, a neoclassical approach inspired by ancient Greek and Roman art. The architect also incorporated Lowcountry touches, seen in elements like the spiral staircase, porches, and high ceilings that help keep the place cool during humid summers.
The other home operated by the museum is the Heyward-Washington House. It's located just a block from Rainbow Row, Charleston's historic district with pastel-colored homes. The Heyward-Washington House was originally owned by Thomas Heyward Jr., who was among those who signed the Declaration of Independence. It has since been restored with period-appropriate Georgian furnishings. One of the house's unique features is its 18th-century-period style kitchen, which has a historic fireplace, oven, and cooking implements. Outside, the formal gardens have been tended by the Charleston Garden Club since the 1940s. You can spot plants commonly found in South Carolina gardens in the 1700s.
The museum also manages the Dill Sanctuary, a protected natural area spanning 580 acres. Though it isn't open to daily visitors, it's possible to see parts of it by joining special programs hosted by the museum. Aside from these events at the wildlife refuge, The Charleston Museum also has programs ranging from educational talks on fossils to activities like basketweaving. At the time of writing, adult tickets to the museum and the two houses cost between $15 to $30. For kids under 12, admission is $6 per site, while tickets for ages 13 to 17 cost $12.