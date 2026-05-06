The Oldest Museum In The US Is A South Carolina Landmark That Existed Even Before The American Revolution

Located in South Carolina, The Charleston Museum is the oldest and arguably one of the most interesting in the nation. Founded in 1773, the museum is definitely one of the must-see attractions for any history fiend visiting Charleston. The historic coastal city itself dates back to 1670, so it is no surprise that it features this museum, alongside one of the best historic districts to visit in America.

The Charleston Museum predates the American Revolution — it was actually created two years prior. Its founding places it firmly in the colonial era, offering a rare glimpse into a time before the United States even existed. Today, it holds an extensive collection spread over several permanent exhibits. Hours will go by as you explore the documents, Native American artifacts, historic weapons, and fine arts like paintings collected over more than two centuries. Over the years, the museum's collections have been relocated several times due to events such as fires and the Civil War. These collections finally found their current downtown location in the 1980s.

Getting to Charleston's Museum Mile from Charleston International Airport is pretty straightforward. This historic 1-mile section is home to six museums, as well as several preserved homes and other notable attractions. The airport is located about 12 miles from here, so rent a car, take a taxi, or use a rideshare app. Once you reach the area, it's easy to explore on foot, but the city also offers a free downtown shuttle called DASH. From here, you're just steps away from some of Charleston's most fascinating historical experiences.