Between Hartford And New Haven Is Connecticut's Once-Thriving Quarry That's Now A Haven For Outdoor Fun
Adventure parks are becoming a new standard for leisure, with physical, nature-based, and adrenaline-pumping activities that everyone can engage in. While most people have traditional amusement parks like Disneyland or Legoland on their bucket list, one destination in the Constitution State brings lots of action to the table. Situated in the town of Portland, Connecticut, is Brownstone Adventure Sports Park, a haven for water recreation and heart-pounding thrills. You can expect all kinds of fun here — whether you like to kayak, scuba dive, or cliff jump — but what you might not have expected is what this place used to be.
Located between Hartford and New Haven, Brownstone Adventure Sports Park wasn't always an outdoor lover's playground. In fact, it was a once-thriving 19th-century brownstone quarry that supplied construction materials — the brownstone used in many of New York City's buildings came from this Portland site. Massive floods in the 1930s filled the quarry, halting industrial operations. After its rehabilitation in 2005, the flooded site turned into a recreational facility, with a wide range of outdoor activities for people of all ages.
Brownstone Adventure Sports Park is open to the public from May to September. Up to mid-June, the park operates on Saturdays and Sundays, followed by full-week operations until closing for the season. The park has several types of passes depending on what you'd like to do, with prices ranging from $39 to $64 as of this writing — for reduced pricing, buy your tickets online. Children aged three and under receive free admission, while active-duty service members are eligible for a 10% discount upon verification. Plan your visit to the park by driving 40 minutes from New Haven or 20 minutes from Hartford. You can also make the trip from Stamford, which will take you a little over an hour.
Brownstone Adventure Sports Park boasts fun water activities
Brownstone Adventure Sports Park an absolute wonderland, full of fun activities and aquatic attractions. Kick off the day by getting your feet wet with a scenic paddle, which is a great way to warm up your muscles before you up the ante with other action-packed pursuits. You can bring your own paddleboard or a kayak to float on the water — rentals are available at an additional cost. Whether you prefer a 30-minute warmup, an hour-long cruise, or paddling the whole day, you can relax with a gentle glide.
Those visiting with their kids will be happy to play on the obstacle course. This zone isn't reserved for children only — adults are more than welcome to join in on the fun. The whole family can climb the towering inflatable pyramids, run across the balance beams, jump on trampolines, and race down the slides into the water. Don't forget to wear a life jacket — the park provides them for free.
If you've been meaning to learn scuba diving but are too scared to go in the open water, Brownstone lets you try it safely. Before you don your wetsuit, read a guide or two about tips for scuba diving like a pro. Purchase a scuba daily pass for $59 and enjoy your time diving and practicing your skills. While you're underwater, you'll come across a submerged diving platform for training purposes. There's even an immersive marine-wreckage setup beneath the surface, complete with a sunken plane, car, and bus.
Embrace high-octane recreation at Brownstone Adventure Sports Park
Adrenaline junkies are in for a treat at Brownstone Adventure Sports Park. Step up your game by ditching the obstacle course and heading for the wakeboard. There are three wakeboard systems available, with one ideal for practicing tricks, and the other two best used for training. The park's System 2.0 wakeboard system for beginners acts as a natural lift, making it easy for newbies to successfully ride. Feel free to bring your own equipment or rent the complimentary beginner board. If you feel confident in your abilities, participate in one of their competitions to potentially win a prize.
Cliff jumping is a popular activity, too. There are multiple spots to jump from with different heights — though you have to be above 18 to launch yourself from the higher points. Before you leap, wait for the lifeguard's cue, then jump clear of the wall. Ziplining provides another thrilling experience — there are 11 ziplines of varying lengths above the water, each perfect for a splashdown finish.
You can try your hand at rock climbing as well. Climbers can enjoy a mix of laid-back, easy slab routes. Better yet, tackle the demanding pitches that extend over 70 vertical feet. All participants have to wear a helmet and suitable shoes on the rock climbing course. The best part, though, is how you get back down — reach the peak and soar down on one of the multiple ziplines. When the day comes to an end, decompress with a game of sand volleyball. For more beach vibes, drive for an hour to the thriving town of Fairfield, with plenty of recreation and eclectic shopping. You can also extend your adventure with more thrilling rides at America's oldest amusement park, Connecticut's Lake Compounce, just 30 minutes away.