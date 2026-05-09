Between Hartford And New Haven Is Connecticut's Once-Thriving Quarry That's Now A Haven For Outdoor Fun

Adventure parks are becoming a new standard for leisure, with physical, nature-based, and adrenaline-pumping activities that everyone can engage in. While most people have traditional amusement parks like Disneyland or Legoland on their bucket list, one destination in the Constitution State brings lots of action to the table. Situated in the town of Portland, Connecticut, is Brownstone Adventure Sports Park, a haven for water recreation and heart-pounding thrills. You can expect all kinds of fun here — whether you like to kayak, scuba dive, or cliff jump — but what you might not have expected is what this place used to be.

Located between Hartford and New Haven, Brownstone Adventure Sports Park wasn't always an outdoor lover's playground. In fact, it was a once-thriving 19th-century brownstone quarry that supplied construction materials — the brownstone used in many of New York City's buildings came from this Portland site. Massive floods in the 1930s filled the quarry, halting industrial operations. After its rehabilitation in 2005, the flooded site turned into a recreational facility, with a wide range of outdoor activities for people of all ages.

Brownstone Adventure Sports Park is open to the public from May to September. Up to mid-June, the park operates on Saturdays and Sundays, followed by full-week operations until closing for the season. The park has several types of passes depending on what you'd like to do, with prices ranging from $39 to $64 as of this writing — for reduced pricing, buy your tickets online. Children aged three and under receive free admission, while active-duty service members are eligible for a 10% discount upon verification. Plan your visit to the park by driving 40 minutes from New Haven or 20 minutes from Hartford. You can also make the trip from Stamford, which will take you a little over an hour.