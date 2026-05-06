Fort Wayne's City Park Is Set On Scenic Rivers With Riverboat Cruises
Located just over 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis, Fort Wayne boasts an elegant downtown riverfront. Situated at the confluence of the St. Joseph, St. Marys, and Maumee rivers, this mid-sized city has sometimes been called "the City of Three Rivers," thanks to its unique set of natural resources. They're not just a pretty backdrop, either — Fort Wayne gets a lot of use out of its riverfront, from miles of trails to downtown parks with waterfront views.
The crowning jewel of the city's still-in-development riverfront district is Promenade Park, which spans just over 4 acres across both the north and south banks of the St. Marys River. Opened in 2019, the park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily in the heart of downtown Fort Wayne, well within walking distance from some of the city's other flagship attractions, such as the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, Parkview Field, and the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.
The park itself might seem small at first glance, but it packs a lot to do into its relatively slight footprint. Parkgoers can take a walk through the treetops, catch a boat ride along the river, or stretch out on the lawn for one of the many cultural events that take place at Promenade Park's amphitheater and bandshell. With activities and ongoing events for all ages, here's how to make the most out of a day at Promenade Park.
Paddle through downtown Fort Wayne
There are few better ways to explore the City of Three Rivers than by paddling its many waterways, and you can launch your kayak, canoe, or paddleboard right from Promenade Park. For those visiting without watercraft, you can rent one on the north bank of the St. Marys River from Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot on Mondays through Saturdays from May through October. Single kayaks are their most affordable option, offered at $22 for 2 hours or $44 for a full-day rental. From there, you can try the Downtown Exploration Urban Paddle Trail, a roughly one-hour route that goes straight past waterfront restaurants like Don Hall's The Deck. Other spots for a quick bite or a drink can be found within walking distance from Promenade Park throughout Fort Wayne's walkable downtown, brimming with Midwestern charm.
If you prefer to stay dry, you can explore the park on foot along the Parkview Tree Canopy Trail, a short-and-sweet elevated trail that winds through the branches of the trees on the river's north bank. From here, you can take in panoramic views of the park and the city's skyline, including some of its most recognizable buildings like the Allen County Courthouse. The park also features an accessible playground, making it a perfect activity for families exploring the area. For more of the outdoors in downtown Fort Wayne, take the kids to Buckner Park, an underrated gem with a "sprayground" and scenic trails, about a 10-minute drive away.
Take a guided tour aboard the Sweet Breeze riverboat
You'll want to visit Promenade Park from May through October to experience it at its best — not just for the seasonable weather but also to catch a ride on Sweet Breeze, Fort Wayne's fully accessible replica canal boat. Departing from the boat dock, Sweet Breeze offers 45-minute, 60-minute, and 90-minute historic boat tours for just $20 to $30 per person. The boat itself hearkens back to the city's history as the highest point on the Wabash Canal, a shipping route between the Great Lakes and the Ohio River. Today, Sweet Breeze recounts that history with narrated rides through the scenic downtown. If history isn't your speed, you can take an adults-only trip on a Rum Runner Party Boat or hop aboard a Hands on Deck pontoon for a pricier private ride.
While most activities at Promenade Park can be enjoyed year-round — or at least spring through fall, when you'd want to be outdoors in the Midwest — there are a handful of events worth planning a trip around. By far the biggest are Fort Wayne's Dragon Boat Races, which take place in July and August as a colorful celebration of Chinese culture right on the riverfront. But you'll also find recurring educational programs and monthly group workout sessions, like Yoga on the Riverfront. In the summer, expect to find events such as the Muddy River Concert Series, bringing live music to the park's bandshell. Whenever you choose to go, be sure to set aside some time to kick back, relax, and enjoy the river views. To continue your adventures on the water, head to Leo-Cedarville, a Fort Wayne suburb with riverside fun, cafes, and local art.