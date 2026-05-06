Fort Wayne's City Park Is Set On Scenic Rivers With Riverboat Cruises

Located just over 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis, Fort Wayne boasts an elegant downtown riverfront. Situated at the confluence of the St. Joseph, St. Marys, and Maumee rivers, this mid-sized city has sometimes been called "the City of Three Rivers," thanks to its unique set of natural resources. They're not just a pretty backdrop, either — Fort Wayne gets a lot of use out of its riverfront, from miles of trails to downtown parks with waterfront views.

The crowning jewel of the city's still-in-development riverfront district is Promenade Park, which spans just over 4 acres across both the north and south banks of the St. Marys River. Opened in 2019, the park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily in the heart of downtown Fort Wayne, well within walking distance from some of the city's other flagship attractions, such as the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, Parkview Field, and the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

The park itself might seem small at first glance, but it packs a lot to do into its relatively slight footprint. Parkgoers can take a walk through the treetops, catch a boat ride along the river, or stretch out on the lawn for one of the many cultural events that take place at Promenade Park's amphitheater and bandshell. With activities and ongoing events for all ages, here's how to make the most out of a day at Promenade Park.