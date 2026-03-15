5 Walkable Downtowns In Indiana That Are Brimming With Midwest Charm, According To Travelers

Many of Indiana's top cities are anchored by prominent universities, and Bloomington, in south-central Indiana, is no exception. In fact, the city is home to the flagship campus of Indiana University Bloomington, whose limestone buildings and gorgeous academic atmosphere are worth exploring on foot. But Bloomington is much more than a university campus. Downtown Bloomington offers visitors a thriving arts scene, diverse culture, and ample dining options.

Much of downtown activity centers along Kirkwood Avenue. Among students, it's notable for housing the famous Sample Gates on IU's campus. For everyone else, however, Kirkwood is a photogenic main street lined with lovely storefronts, diverse eateries, and cultural attractions, along with leafy trees and bicycles on seemingly every block. A walking tour of Kirkwood Avenue can include a stop at the historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater, a historic theater with "old-school charm," according to a Tripadvisor review, and a postcard-worthy marquee. Or, you can stop by one of the many boutique art galleries on and around Kirkwood. If you're lucky enough to visit on the first Friday of the month, you can join one of Bloomington's acclaimed gallery walks.

Downtown Bloomington also features several prominent historic landmarks that make excellent additions to your photo albums. This includes the Courthouse Square, where you can find the landmark Monroe County Courthouse and plenty of excellent dining options. If you're more into outdoor recreation, Bloomington's B-Line Trail is a 3.1-mile paved route through and beyond downtown, with many interpretive signs that further detail the city's history.