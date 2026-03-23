The 'Coolest Small Town In Indiana' Is A Vibrant Fort Wayne Suburb With Riverside Fun, Cafes, And Local Art
There are a lot of reasons a vacation spot might end up on your bucket list. Perhaps scenery, or a great food scene (like Indianapolis' five can't-miss restaurants), or maybe even some good weather. But sometimes you just want to go somewhere cool. So, if that's your aim for your next vacation or weekend getaway, head to Leo-Cedarville in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
This town has literally been dubbed the "coolest small town in Indiana" — and they even called it "the coolest small town in the U.S." — by Only In Your State, and it's not hard to see why. Leo-Cedarville is a residential suburb, and ranked the number two best place to live in Fort Wayne by Niche. There's a growing number of community events, local businesses, and outdoor spaces that make it an ideal spot for residents and vacationers alike. There are lots of local festivals and small but well-loved spots to eat and drink and, like all cool places, an incredible local art scene.
It's an accessible spot, too, making it an ideal choice for a peaceful weekend getaway. From downtown Fort Wayne, head northeast by car for around 20 minutes. If you're staying in the city, it's an easy day trip spot. If you're coming from farther afield, the nearest major airport is Fort Wayne International Airport, around a 30-minute drive away. Taxi or rental car is the easiest way to travel from the airport and the city itself.
Enjoy riverside activities in Leo-Cedarville, Indiana
One of Leo-Cedarville's biggest draws is its position along the St. Joseph River. Whether you fancy a relaxing stroll along the banks with a tasty coffee, or prefer water activities to get your heart racing a little, this riverside suburb has something for everyone. There's even scenic areas for walks, particularly around Riverside Gardens Park — a community space that regularly hosts events and gatherings, if you time your visit right. There are also shorter loops out from the suburb but still close by that give a less strenuous, scenic stretch right along the river, such as the St. Joseph River Greenway.
Fishing is a very popular activity here, and if you want to switch off from your busy life, head to the riverbanks for a quiet afternoon of casting lines. The St. Joseph River is known for species like bass and catfish, though you might also come across some carp or yellow bullhead. And if you love to fish, Tippecanoe Lake, Indiana's deepest natural lake, is only around an hour away. Boating is another option, with small watercraft like kayaks and canoes commonly used to explore the calmer stretches of the river. For visitors, Steady Eddy's Station offers kayak and canoe rentals nearby so you can get straight out on the river without the hassle of bringing your own gear. There are also public access points and boat launches in the area, making it all pretty easy to navigate.
Check out the cafes and local art in Leo-Cedarville, Indiana
Lots of Leo-Cedarville's "cool" factor also comes through in its small but growing selection of local businesses and community-driven events, especially in the art scene. We don't mean that the suburb is brimming with permanent galleries to browse (although there are plenty in the fast-growing Fort Wayne area that you shouldn't miss). Instead, you'll find pop-up community events. The Riverside Gardens Park hosts different events where local artists showcase their work in an outdoor setting. There's also seasonal events that bring together makers, food vendors, and live entertainment. Bloom Fest is another standout event, known for drawing a wide range of craft stalls, local arts, and visitors from across the area. This occurs annually around August or September, so be sure to plan ahead if you want to head home with some cool, locally crafted souvenirs.
After browsing the markets and festivals and taking in the river breeze, you'll be ready for a coffee break. Thankfully, Leo-Cedarville has a cozy café scene, with several local favorites. Perks Peak is a laid-back spot known for its specialty coffee, muffins, and cookies, and it's the ideal spot for a post-walk pick-me-up. Meanwhile, Leo Cafe offers a hearty menu of breakfast and lunch staples alongside tasty fresh coffee.
And while you're returning your river gear, why not pick up a quick bite to eat from Steady Eddy's Station? Here, you can find a full range of meals paired nicely with some locally sourced beer or wine. A perfect end to the coolest day we can imagine. Staying in Fort Wayne for a while? You should add in a visit to Columbia City next, the city's fast-growing suburb.