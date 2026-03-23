The 'Coolest Small Town In Indiana' Is A Vibrant Fort Wayne Suburb With Riverside Fun, Cafes, And Local Art

There are a lot of reasons a vacation spot might end up on your bucket list. Perhaps scenery, or a great food scene (like Indianapolis' five can't-miss restaurants), or maybe even some good weather. But sometimes you just want to go somewhere cool. So, if that's your aim for your next vacation or weekend getaway, head to Leo-Cedarville in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

This town has literally been dubbed the "coolest small town in Indiana" — and they even called it "the coolest small town in the U.S." — by Only In Your State, and it's not hard to see why. Leo-Cedarville is a residential suburb, and ranked the number two best place to live in Fort Wayne by Niche. There's a growing number of community events, local businesses, and outdoor spaces that make it an ideal spot for residents and vacationers alike. There are lots of local festivals and small but well-loved spots to eat and drink and, like all cool places, an incredible local art scene.

It's an accessible spot, too, making it an ideal choice for a peaceful weekend getaway. From downtown Fort Wayne, head northeast by car for around 20 minutes. If you're staying in the city, it's an easy day trip spot. If you're coming from farther afield, the nearest major airport is Fort Wayne International Airport, around a 30-minute drive away. Taxi or rental car is the easiest way to travel from the airport and the city itself.