Between San Diego And San Bernardino Is California's Unusually-Named Park With Miles Of Trails

With a name like Hellhole Canyon, you know this place can get super spicy in the summer months. The heat can actually become so unbearable in the largely unshaded San Diego County preserve that the park has been known to shutter in August. The parking area is also usually closed on Wednesdays. To reach the park, you can expect about an hour-long drive from San Diego or a 30-minute journey from Escondido, an old-school California city that's a charming wine paradise.

No matter when you choose to visit, though, you should definitely come prepared for the elements. Bring along reliable hiking shoes and a sturdy hat; plus, a pair of trekking poles may also come in handy. Don't forget to slather on plenty of sunscreen to protect against the searing sun, and you may want to spritz on some bug spray to keep all the biting insects at bay.

Be sure to pack plenty of water, too. "For a full day's hike, you should bring at least one gallon of water in moderate temperatures, and more in heat," the preserve notes in its online brochure, noting that hikers should "not drink from the streams." If you plan on exploring for a while, you may want to bring along some snacks to avoid bonking on your hiking adventure. The state park also recommends hiking with a buddy, but if you choose to go it alone, you may want to freshen up on safety tips to know before taking a solo hike. In the event that you lose cell service out in the wilds, download the online trail map ahead of time or use a hiking app that works even when offline.