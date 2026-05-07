Between San Diego And San Bernardino Is California's Unusually-Named Park With Miles Of Trails
Whether you're an avid hiker or a casual rambler, you shouldn't have any problem racking up some steps in the trail-laden California. But with thousands of miles of hiking paths snaking across the state, you may have trouble settling on a stretch of dusty grounds to roam. If you're up for a bit of a challenge, lace up your trusty trekking boots and head on over to the Hellhole Canyon County Preserve in northern San Diego County. Also known as the Hellhole Canyon Open Space Preserve, the wildlife corridor encompasses almost 2,600 acres of wilderness, about halfway between San Diego and San Bernardino.
It's unclear how this tract of untamed wildlands got its unusual name. The devilish theme is pretty on brand for the area, with a Hell Creek flowing straight through a portion of the park. Given the moniker, you probably assume that Hellhole Canyon isn't for the faint of heart. The preserve features rugged mountainous terrain, so some sections of its trails can get pretty steep, strenuous, and downright diabolical. One local writes on Yelp that the preserve is "A place of extreme misery." On the flipside, the panoramas make for quite a heavenly sight, as the same hiker adds that "the top viewpoint is worth the hike."
Trek through the wilds of the Hellhole Canyon County Preserve
The Hellhole Canyon County Preserve has almost 14 miles of off-the-beaten-path trails to roam, ranging from moderate to advanced in difficulty. The main path, Hell Creek Trail, sets out from the parking area, which is located right off Santee Lane. There is space for trailers if you plan to go horseback riding, and bathrooms can also be found at the trailhead. Also known as the Historic Flume Trail, the 1.3-mile route will take you by a creek that flows during wetter seasons and the historic Escondido Canal that was built in the 1890s, according to the San Diego Natural History Museum.
A section of the path heading down into the canyon also features interpretive signs about some of the native plants that thrive in the area. You may encounter a variety of wild critters along the way, including lizards, deer, various birds, and rattlesnakes. Foxes, coyotes, and mountain lions also call Hellhole Canyon home. At the end of the historic trail, more experienced hikers can make the trek up to the surrounding summits via the Rodriguez Peak and Paradise Mountain trails. The entire loop through the preserve, including tramping out-and-back along the main trail, covers about 8 miles of ground and features roughly 2,000 feet of elevation gain. Some trails may have loose gravel and other natural debris, so be sure to keep your footing about you as you take in the views.
Things to know before braving Hellhole Canyon
With a name like Hellhole Canyon, you know this place can get super spicy in the summer months. The heat can actually become so unbearable in the largely unshaded San Diego County preserve that the park has been known to shutter in August. The parking area is also usually closed on Wednesdays. To reach the park, you can expect about an hour-long drive from San Diego or a 30-minute journey from Escondido, an old-school California city that's a charming wine paradise.
No matter when you choose to visit, though, you should definitely come prepared for the elements. Bring along reliable hiking shoes and a sturdy hat; plus, a pair of trekking poles may also come in handy. Don't forget to slather on plenty of sunscreen to protect against the searing sun, and you may want to spritz on some bug spray to keep all the biting insects at bay.
Be sure to pack plenty of water, too. "For a full day's hike, you should bring at least one gallon of water in moderate temperatures, and more in heat," the preserve notes in its online brochure, noting that hikers should "not drink from the streams." If you plan on exploring for a while, you may want to bring along some snacks to avoid bonking on your hiking adventure. The state park also recommends hiking with a buddy, but if you choose to go it alone, you may want to freshen up on safety tips to know before taking a solo hike. In the event that you lose cell service out in the wilds, download the online trail map ahead of time or use a hiking app that works even when offline.