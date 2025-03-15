An Old-School California City Outside San Diego Is A Charming Wine Paradise With A World-Class Arts Center

Travelers from far and wide come to San Diego, California, for its beaches, theme parks, and Old Town district, a history lover's paradise with vibrant streets and tasty food. However, about 40 minutes away is a charming city with an old-school small-town vibe: Escondido. Founded in 1888, this historic city is brimming with wineries and is home to the acclaimed California Center for the Arts, Escondido. In short, Escondido is a paradise for wine and art lovers alike. In fact, wine has been produced in the region since before Escondido was officially incorporated. With more than 20 wineries to choose from, visitors have their work cut out for them.

One winery that is highly rated on both Tripadvisor and Google is Orfila Vineyards and Winery. Surrounded by rolling hills and farms, at this beautiful winery, merlot, syrah, and other varieties are produced. At the time of this writing, wine tastings are offered daily, no reservations needed. Another popular option in Escondido is Cordiano Winery. Open Wednesday to Sunday, at this winery, visitors can choose from a number of red, white, and dessert wines or opt for a flight to try multiple varieties. Then your selection can be paired with pizza and pasta. Reservations for Cordiano Winery can be made on their website.

Adding to the city's allure is the aforementioned California Center for the Arts, Escondido. The center's museum, open Wednesday to Sunday, holds rotating exhibits featuring local and international artists. In addition, there's a concert hall and theater that frequently hosts performances. Check the events page online to see who or what will be there the next time you're in the city. Note that the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is located in Historic Downtown Escondido, the city's cultural and creative hub.