An Old-School California City Outside San Diego Is A Charming Wine Paradise With A World-Class Arts Center
Travelers from far and wide come to San Diego, California, for its beaches, theme parks, and Old Town district, a history lover's paradise with vibrant streets and tasty food. However, about 40 minutes away is a charming city with an old-school small-town vibe: Escondido. Founded in 1888, this historic city is brimming with wineries and is home to the acclaimed California Center for the Arts, Escondido. In short, Escondido is a paradise for wine and art lovers alike. In fact, wine has been produced in the region since before Escondido was officially incorporated. With more than 20 wineries to choose from, visitors have their work cut out for them.
One winery that is highly rated on both Tripadvisor and Google is Orfila Vineyards and Winery. Surrounded by rolling hills and farms, at this beautiful winery, merlot, syrah, and other varieties are produced. At the time of this writing, wine tastings are offered daily, no reservations needed. Another popular option in Escondido is Cordiano Winery. Open Wednesday to Sunday, at this winery, visitors can choose from a number of red, white, and dessert wines or opt for a flight to try multiple varieties. Then your selection can be paired with pizza and pasta. Reservations for Cordiano Winery can be made on their website.
Adding to the city's allure is the aforementioned California Center for the Arts, Escondido. The center's museum, open Wednesday to Sunday, holds rotating exhibits featuring local and international artists. In addition, there's a concert hall and theater that frequently hosts performances. Check the events page online to see who or what will be there the next time you're in the city. Note that the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is located in Historic Downtown Escondido, the city's cultural and creative hub.
Adventures in Historic Downtown Escondido, California
Although visitors in Escondido will have their hands full wine tasting and savoring the city's lush scenery, it's also a great idea to dedicate space on your itinerary to explore the historic downtown. The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is only the tip of the iceberg of what this area has to offer. If you're an architecture buff, stroll the Old Escondido Historic District to view countless 19th century and early 20th century homes. Maps for a self-guided walking tour are available on the Old Escondido Historic District's website.
Afterward, if you're looking to do some shopping or eating, head to Grand Avenue. This street features eateries like A Delight of France and Dominic's Gourmet Italian Restaurant, both of which are top-rated by reviewers on Google. The former serves crepes and sandwiches and the latter, Italian fare. After your meal, take a leisurely walk and make your way towards Grand Avenue's eclectic local businesses like Urban Barn. Selling antiques, clothing, and decor, reviewers on Yelp rave about this spot with one individual writing, "There is so much to look at, it's impossible to leave here empty handed."
Furthermore, Grand Avenue features a few spots art lovers will want to check out. This includes Distinction Gallery, displaying entrancing pieces that are both fun and refined. Fans of photography should make sure to stop by The Photographer's Eye: A Creative Collective. Furthermore, outside of Grand Avenue, Historic Downtown Escondido has unique attractions that are great for families. The EcoVivarium Reptile Sanctuary & Museum provides kid-friendly tours where one can view snakes, lizards, and other creatures.
You don't want to miss out on these amazing experiences in Escondido
There's no shortage of activities in Escondido. If you can't get enough of wine but also happen to have an affinity for classic cars, Deer Park Winery & Auto Museum is the perfect destination. Here, you can sip wine while you browse through the aisles of pristine vintage vehicles. Open Thursday to Monday, this family-friendly site does not require reservations.
For those who want to spend time outdoors, there's plenty to do in Escondido. For instance, you can hike at San Dieguito River Park and walk across the world's longest stress ribbon bridge for picturesque views. At Kit Carson Park, you can immerse yourself in nature and art with a visit to Queen Califia's Magical Circle. This intricate mosaic sculpture garden is the brainchild of the late French-born artist, Niki de Saint Phalle. At the time of this writing, Queen Califia's Magical Circle is typically open from 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, as well as the second and fourth Saturday of the month, weather permitting. Likewise, don't pass up the opportunity to visit the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Here, visitors can embark on, among other things, a wine wildlife safari, where they'll see everything from giraffes to rhinoceros with a drink in hand.
With year-round summer-like conditions, there is no wrong time to visit Escondido. However, if you visit in the fall, make sure to stop by the Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm, where you can pick your own sunflowers. You can easily spend a few days in this city. If you need a place to stay, the Comfort Inn Escondido San Diego North County has a Travelers' Choice Award from Tripadvisor and provides complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi. Rates start at about $150 a night.