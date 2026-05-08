Forget Ibiza, Visit Spain's Underrated Island With Stunning Beaches And A Vibrant Nightlife
It's no secret that Spain has some of Europe's most beautiful, bucket-list-worthy islands. World-famous spots like Ibiza, known for aqua-blue beaches, lush pines, and eternal sunshine, draw carefree visitors eager to unwind. Its DJ-fueled party scene, along with its boho-meets-wellness vibes, has long made it one of Spain's most coveted island destinations. But while its vaunted status in the travel zeitgeist can't be denied, travelers looking for a less hyped alternative with a similar mix of beaches and nightlife should consider Gran Canaria, an island packed with dramatic landscapes, lively resort towns, and a thriving after-dark scene.
Gran Canaria is part of Spain's Canary Islands archipelago, located in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa. It is often overshadowed by neighboring Tenerife, which receives almost 7.5 million visitors annually, compared to Gran Canaria's 4.7 million. But Gran Canaria continues to grow in popularity, drawing sun-seeking Europeans to bustling resorts in beach towns such as Maspalomas, Puerto Rico, and Puerto de Mogán.
The island is home to otherworldly landscapes, many of which are protected as part of a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Gran Canaria is a symphony of soaring pine forests, rugged mountains, rippled dunes, volcanic rock pools, and beaches with both black and golden sand. Charming, Instagrammable towns like the vibrant capital of Las Palmas, the hilltop treasure of Tejeda, and colorful Teror are a joy to stroll and discover. Sprinkle in a healthy dose of nightlife that runs the gamut from beach clubs to an active LGBTQ+ scene, and Gran Canaria checks many of the boxes for a classic island getaway.
Soak up the sun at these unmissable Gran Canaria beaches
Gran Canaria arguably deserves a spot in the list of Spain's most beautiful islands. It has 146 miles of pristine coastline, along with a deliciously mild year-round climate, earning it the nickname "the islands of eternal spring." You can bask on more than a dozen Blue Flag beaches here, and the south side is a great place to start. Among the highlights are Maspalomas Beach, Meloneras Beach, and San Agustín Beach.
Maspalomas, which adjoins Playa del Inglés, is the island's best-known beach area.It's renowned for the Maspalomas Dunes Nature Reserve, an expanse of protected wild sand dunes that gives desert oasis vibes right beside calm, turquoise waters. The area is also celebrated for its palm grove, biodiverse La Charca de Maspalomas lagoon, and the 180-foot Maspalomas Lighthouse. The broad beach is popular with families, though some sections are clothing-optional.
In Las Palmas, visit Playa de Las Canteras, widely considered the island's best urban beach, where the 2 miles of golden sand wrap around the bay, encircling a marine reserve known for its exceptional snorkeling. More snorkeling awaits at Pasita Blanco, an uber-exclusive beach studded with gleaming yachts, while Sardina del Norte is ideal for scuba diving. The remote beach of Gui Gui may take your breath away — and possibly even your clothes since it's another nudist hotspot. Don't miss the black, volcanic sand beach of Playa El Hombre, a popular surf spot frequented by locals, and dotted with tide pools. Also unmissable are scenic Playa Amadores, which is surrounded by great restaurants, and pretty, family-friendly Playa de Mogán.
Party all night amid Gran Canaria's non-stop nightlife
If you've boogied down in hotspots like Ibiza or the Mallorca party city of Magaluf, it's time to add Gran Canaria to your nightlife repertoire, where everyone from house music icon Carl Cox to top global DJ Chelina Manuhutu has spun. Once night falls, Gran Canaria's clubs and bars come alive with music and entertainment for every kind of reveler. Spain is notorious for its late-start nightlife, with most clubs kicking off at midnight and going until 6 a.m. (bars stay open until 2 a.m.).
In the south, Maspalomas and Playa del Inglés are the epicenter of nightlife. Some of the island's hottest clubs are located here, along with a host of bars and dance floors clustered inside shopping complexes like Kasbah Shopping Center and Yumbo Centre, the latter of which is especially known for LGBTQ+ nightlife, drag shows, and cabaret performances. Las Palmas has a lively after-dark culture, too. Beach clubs are clustered around Las Canteras and the port, and streets like Calle Mendizábal and Calle Canaleja are lined with bars and clubs. Popular spots include Club Maroa and venues around Puerto Rico, where the sand comes alive with pulsating beats and good times.
Gran Canaria's mild weather makes it a year-round destination. Average winter temperatures hover around 68 degrees Fahrenheit, while summer temperatures average about 79 degrees. If you're looking for a sweet spot, Gran Canaria's flora is in full bloom during March, April, and May, when salubrious temperatures are perfect for outdoor exploration and beach-going. Direct flights to Gran Canaria come from several cities in Spain, including Barcelona and Madrid, one of Europe's most walkable cities.