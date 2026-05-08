Forget Ibiza, Visit Spain's Underrated Island With Stunning Beaches And A Vibrant Nightlife

It's no secret that Spain has some of Europe's most beautiful, bucket-list-worthy islands. World-famous spots like Ibiza, known for aqua-blue beaches, lush pines, and eternal sunshine, draw carefree visitors eager to unwind. Its DJ-fueled party scene, along with its boho-meets-wellness vibes, has long made it one of Spain's most coveted island destinations. But while its vaunted status in the travel zeitgeist can't be denied, travelers looking for a less hyped alternative with a similar mix of beaches and nightlife should consider Gran Canaria, an island packed with dramatic landscapes, lively resort towns, and a thriving after-dark scene.

Gran Canaria is part of Spain's Canary Islands archipelago, located in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa. It is often overshadowed by neighboring Tenerife, which receives almost 7.5 million visitors annually, compared to Gran Canaria's 4.7 million. But Gran Canaria continues to grow in popularity, drawing sun-seeking Europeans to bustling resorts in beach towns such as Maspalomas, Puerto Rico, and Puerto de Mogán.

The island is home to otherworldly landscapes, many of which are protected as part of a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Gran Canaria is a symphony of soaring pine forests, rugged mountains, rippled dunes, volcanic rock pools, and beaches with both black and golden sand. Charming, Instagrammable towns like the vibrant capital of Las Palmas, the hilltop treasure of Tejeda, and colorful Teror are a joy to stroll and discover. Sprinkle in a healthy dose of nightlife that runs the gamut from beach clubs to an active LGBTQ+ scene, and Gran Canaria checks many of the boxes for a classic island getaway.