Minnesota's Lakeside City Is A Premier Yet Underrated Vacation Destination With A Vibrant Downtown
Amidst the stress of everyday life, there are times when you need a vacation to get away from it all. A lakeside escape is just the perfect remedy to relax for a while. While stunners like Lake Tahoe are a top destination, for somewhere a little more underrated, consider Minnesota. Make your way inland through the state's grassy prairies until you reach the shores of Leech Lake, where the cozy town of Walker awaits. With a blend of lush green forests and waterfront views, Walker feels like a laid-back destination for a breath of fresh air.
In a state with the nickname "Land of 10,000 Lakes," there are no doubt dozens of waterholes and reservoirs that fly under the radar. Most travelers to Minnesota will likely head to Lake Superior, leaving Walker and the shores of Leech Lake perfectly quiet. Minnesota Monthly called Walker a "hidden gem providing breathtaking views over Walker Bay on Leech Lake." Jump in the water for a refreshing swim, or hike through Minnesota's idyllic countryside along the Heartland State Trail, which slices through town. Anglers can pack their rods and tackle to spend the day fishing the lake, which is teeming with bass, perch, walleye, and bluegill.
Relax with tranquil lake views at Walker City Park, where a sandy beach means you can dip your toes in the water. Sightseers can snap fun photos with the old wooden lighthouse guarding the bay on the edge of town, or explore the old artifacts and immersive exhibits at the local museum. The downtown streets are lined with quaint storefronts and rustic eateries tucked amidst nostalgic, Old West architecture. Meanwhile, relaxing waterfront inns and fancy resorts offer comfortable beds and amenities for travelers wanting to extend their stay, making Walker a premier vacation spot.
Explore the downtown attractions in Walker, Minnesota
While Walker is roughly a three-hour drive from Minneapolis, ditch the car as soon as you arrive. True to its name, the streets around Walker's vibrant downtown are ideal for exploring on foot. The brick storefronts are painted in bright colors, with bold lettering beckoning tourists inside. If you're an outdoorsy explorer in need of new gear, stop at Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters, called the "best outdoor store there is" by a previous customer.
Across the street is Christmas Point Wild Rice Co., an eclectic souvenir store with everything from clothing and toys to books and festive decorations. Thrifters can browse the selection of vintage goodies and handicrafts at the Art and Antique Mall of Walker, while the Walker General Store is a vast emporium where you could spend the entire day picking out goodies. The shelves are packed with all kinds of candy, plushies, and board games, not to mention home decor items. "This shop has something for everyone," wrote a previous customer.
Just on the edge of downtown is the Cass County Museum & Historical Society, where culture fiends can take a step back in time. Take a tour of the recreated historical rooms packed with artifacts and information about daily life during the pioneer days. The museum is completely free to visit. "You most definitely will learn something new," a previous traveler shared. From the museum, take a leisurely stroll to the Walker City Park Lighthouse, which stands amidst grassy lawns shaded by trees. With an octagonal tower, shingle tiles, and a pointed roof topped with a weathervane, the lighthouse feels like a little slice of New England. Benches nearby offer a relaxing spot to soak up the tranquil view of the lighthouse silhouetted against the lake.
Where to eat and places to stay in Walker, Minnesota
Travelers in Walker craving good eats and relaxation have come to the right place. After shopping and sightseeing, stop at the downtown watering holes. The Bayside Bar & Grill will no doubt catch your eye, since the restaurant's roof sports a giant pelican sculpture which seems to smile at customers heading inside. The vibes are casual, and diners can play foosball while waiting for food. Order cheeseburgers with jalapeño poppers, or fish tacos with cocktails and cold beer. "Best chicken wings in town," a previous visitor shared.
Another casual spot is Benson's Eating & Drinking Emporium right at the corner of downtown, tucked within what looks like an Old West saloon. There are beers on tap, plus a wide selection of pizzas, burgers, and appetizers. For tasty smoked meats, head to The Piggy BBQ, which serves up "piggy bowls" of mashed potatoes drizzled in barbecue sauce and various toppings, along with pulled pork sandwiches, and unique cocktails.
A lakeside vacation wouldn't be complete without somewhere relaxing to stay. Overlooking the waterfront is Chase on the Lake Resort & Spa, just a short walk from downtown. Enjoy spacious suites and dining at the hotel restaurant, while the spa is "unforgettable in the best way," according to a previous guest. South of town is the Country Inn, a sprawling clapboard farmhouse where guests can make use of the swimming pool and enjoy breakfast before exploring more of Walker's delights. For more lakefront adventures, barely 20 minutes away by car is Akeley, a tiny town known as the "birthplace of Paul Bunyan." Travelers can also discover the birthplace of the Mississippi River at Itasca State Park just 40 minutes away, or drive up to Lake Bemidji State Park for camping and lake fun.